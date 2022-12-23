IPL 2023 Auction: Teams Have Gone Big On All-rounders Keeping in Mind Playing XI: Anil Kumble

The IPL 2023 auction that took place in Kochi on Friday saw the records going for a toss. The overseas all-rounders, Ben Stokes, Camron Green and Sam Curran were the biggest earners with Mumbai Indians, who were already looking for a replacement for Kieron Pollard after the all-rounder hung his boots from the cash-rich league earlier, spent a whopping Rs 17.5 crore and roped in Australia’s Green in the squad.

With the all-rounders grabbing the limelight, it seems that the inception of “Impact Player Rule” hasn’t really affected the dynamics of the auction.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble in a conversation with CricketNext.com said that the teams are looking to start with the best possible XI and that’s why the franchises have gone big after the all-rounders.

“I think, it’s an option. The teams want to start with the best possible XI, so the all-rounders have gone for a lot of money. But I’m sure as the rule and the strategy revolves around the impact player concept, probably we will see a different kind of auction next year in terms of how people look at it,” JioCinema Expert Kumble told exclusively to CricketNext.

Asked about Green’s bidding, Kumble insisted that the Australian does bring a lot to the table and the kind of conditions that Wankhede stadium has on offer will suit his batting and bowling.

“It suits the decision-making that Akash (Ambani) explained around going for a young player. They even showed it in the last auction with Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma coming through. Some of the young players have come really well, not just in the last couple of years but over the years for Mumbai Indians. We have seen the Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah really grow. It’s really nice to go back to that kind of formation and have Cameron Green,” he said.

“Moreover, his bowling type and batting will suit Wankhede stadium. The bounce and pace is good and probably similar what Green is used to play in Australia. I guess, it’s a good pick for MI,” he added.

Curran was the most expensive pick in the IPL 2023 mini auction after he was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 Cr.

