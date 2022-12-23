IPL 2023 Auction: Twitter Reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad Break the Bank for Harry Brook

The auction for the Indian Premier League is well underway as Harry Brook was sold to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of 13.25 Crores.

The 23-year-old English cricketer, who is a specialist batsman, made a name for himself playing domestic cricket for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Starting with a base price of 1.5 Crores, he became the subject of a bidding war mainly between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals as Kavya Maran outbid her rivals helmed by the legendary Kumar Sangakkara.

The Sunrisers welcomed their new recruit to the fold with a post on Twitter that read “Brook-ing Bad with our first buy. Harry Brook is a RISER."

A social media user posted “Harry Brook right now" with a picture of a character sleeping with a smile surrounded by tons of cash.

Harry Brook right now: pic.twitter.com/X3ncO0zvAf— Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 23, 2022

Joburg Super Kings tweeted “The bidding for Harry Brook got us like…" along with the picture of a sketch of a man adjusting his posture in an attempt to get serious.

Cricket pundit par excellence Harsha Bogle tweeted “The way the world of franchise cricket works. Harry Brook gets 13.25 while Root has no buyers"

The way the world of franchise cricket works. Harry Brook gets 13.25 while Root has no buyers— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 23, 2022

And of course, Twitterati did not miss out to capture the jubilation on the faces of the SRH table as they got their man at a high price.

A post that read “she saw she came she conquered #SRH got Harry Brook for 13.25c" was registered along with the picture of the SRH contingent present at the auction.

she saw she came she conquered #SRH got Harry Brook for 13.25c #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/ID7RlKHz3B— Comedy Tonic Telugu (@ComedyTonic) December 23, 2022

Earlier, reigning champions Gujarat Titans strengthened their lineup with the acquisition of New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, while SRH claimed the services of Mayank Agarwal.

