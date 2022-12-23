IPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar and Srikhar Bharat Become Crorepatis

With international stars making the headlines with the highest bids in the mini auction for the 2023 Indian Super League on Friday, some Indian uncapped players turned ‘crorepatis’ with the action in Kochi.

Shivam Mavi got INR 6 crore from Gujarat Titans to play for the defending champions in the upcoming season. This after he was let go by Kolkata Knight Rider, after being bought for INR 7.25 crore at the mega auction in February earlier this year.

He did not have the best of outings in the 2022 IPL season, as he picked up five wickets from six games and that too at an economy rate of 10.31.

“Gujarat Titans is one franchise I wanted to play for after KKR, and I am glad that I got a chance to play for it. I did not think about the price tag, but the main target was to go to Gujarat Titans and I am happy,” Mavi was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“I have heard that with Hardik Pandya as the captain and Ashish Nehra as the coach, the Gujarat Titans have a very good management and are very supportive. So, that’s the reason I wanted to play for Gujarat,” he added.

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore - 27 times more than his base price of INR 20 lakh. The 29-year-old was selected for India’s ODI home series against South Africa but did not play.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Vivrant Sharm, who is a left-handed batter who bowls left-arm spin as well, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.6 crore. The 23-year-old was second highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 202, scoring 395 runs from eight innings at 56.42 including a century and two half-centuries.

Mayank Dagar, whop is a relative of Indian legend Virender Sehwag, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.8 Crore, with his base price being INR 20 lakh. The now 26-year-old first rose to prominence with his exploits in the 2016 ICC U19 World Cup, and was picked by Punjab for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Srikar Bharat was bought also by Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore, having made 1,116 runs from 67 T20 matches, at an average of 19.57 with five half-centuries. He also holds the record of being the first wicket-keeper to score a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy.

