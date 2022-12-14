IPL 2023 Auctions: Among 405, Only 87 Will Make the Cut; All Eyes On Big-Name Overseas All Rounders

The BCCI has revealed the full list of players who will go under the hammer for the IPL 2023 auctions in Kochi on December 23. Initially a list of 991 players were revealed, out of which the franchisees trimmed it to 369 players. Later, the franchises requested for 36 more players which were added into the final list, making it 405 players, which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Out of 405, 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players while four are from associate nations. Moreover, 119 of those 405 players are capped international players while 282 are uncapped.

England has the highest number of participants in the overseas category with 27 players; among them are the likes of Ben Stokes and Sam Curran. Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green Green is part of the 21 players from Australia in the list. 22 are from South Africa, 20 from West Indies, 10 from New Zealand and 8 from Afghanistan.

However, the competition is stiff as only 87 among the 405 will eventually make the cut, of which of 30 are slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players opting to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

All-rounders Sam Curran, Stokes and Green could potentially become the highest-earning players at this year’s action, having all being listed in the second set of the bidding process while India batter Mayank Agarwal and England star Joe Root will begin the proceedings for the event with their names in the first set.

The auction for the 16th season of the IPL will take place in December 23, starting at 2:30 PM IST.

Last month, franchises had announced the list of their retained and released players and the Sunrisers had the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).

