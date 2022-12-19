IPL 2023 Auctions, LSG Target Players: Lucknow Look To Strengthen Squad With Solid Middle-Order Batter

Lucknow Super Giants looked flawless after the mega auction last year. They had a great team which was full of all-rounders and on paper they had a great performance. And yet they had some chinks in the armor. Take this for instance: When batting first, they won seven out of eight games, but they were successful only twice in seven chases. Similarly, against the teams that didn’t make it to the playoffs, they won nine out of nine games. Against those who did, they lost all six.

All in all, there is room for improvement as they head into the IPL 2023 auctions.

Although, they have their bases covered, they would still look to fill some of the gaps before they become glaring holes.

Players Retained: KL Rahul, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Players Released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Players they will eye for:

Sam Curran: With Jason Holder being released, this team will surely go after Curran as the team lacks a solid all-rounder who could be back up to Marcus Stoinis. Holder was bought for INR 8 Cr, but the management sent a signal by not retaining him. Now, LSG has a kitty of 23 Cr and chances are that they would look to burn the cash to get a quality all rounder. Curran has already proved his worth at CSK where he managed to pick up 32 wickets in 32 games besides 337 runs with the bat.

Mayank Agarwal: Throughout last season, LSG needed a solid number three as the openers gave them great starts. They started the season with Manish Pandey and then tried Deepak Hooda. But in presence of big hitters, LSG needs an anchor at three who would bat in the middle overs and keep the scoreboard ticking. In Agarwal, they get an Indian batter as well which means they have an extra slot for an overseas all-rounder.

Rilee Rossouw- Rilee Rossouw can be another top pick for the Lucknow Super Giants. He can bat at number three or four, and provide similar value to Nicholas Pooran. Rossouw has played in different T20 leagues around the globe and has been in good form for the Proteas in international cricket.

Vaibhav Arora-Let’s not forget that they had released a pacer in Dushmantha Chammera, filling that slot with a young Indian bowler can be an effective way to enhance team combination. Moreover, Arora can be an excellent pick for LSG. He was very impressive in IPL 2022 for the Punjab Kings. He can swing the new ball both ways and is a genuine wicket-taker upfront. Lucknow can play all three of Vaibhav, Mohsin and Avesh, with Vaibhav and Mohsin bowling in the powerplay and Avesh being the middle-over enforcer.

Purse Remaining: 23.35 Cr.

