IPL 2023: Hugh Edmeades Returns to Conduct Mini-Auction in Kochin - Report

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is set to return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. He succeeded Richard Hadley back in 2018 who has been the prominent face of the event since the inception of the tournament.

The Englishman was assigned to run the show last year as well when the mega auctions were held in Bengaluru. However, on the opening day of the event, he collapsed midway. The incident occurred when the franchises were bidding for Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as Edmeades suddenly fell down from the stage leaving everyone around him concerned before being attended to by the medical team at the venue in Bengaluru. Renowned broadcaster Charu Sharma replaced him for the rest of the day.

Edmeades returned the next day towards the end of the auctions and wrapped up what he started a day before. He was welcomed in the hall with a huge round of applause as people present at the venue seemed happy to have him back.

Who’s Hugh Edmeades:

In his 36-year-long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

Edmeades has experience in dealing with a range of items including paintings, fine furniture, ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising a total of $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights have included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.

Edmeades conducted the BBC’s televised celebrity auction in aid of Children in Need in 2005 and in 2008 he was the auctioneer at the Nelson Mandela 90th Birthday Gala in London. He has also conducted auctions for over 850 charity fundraisers in 30 cities across the world.

