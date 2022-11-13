IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Lockie Ferguson And Rahmanullah Gurbaz From Gujarat Titans Ahead of Auction

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have already started their preparations for the next season of the cash-rich league. The Kolkata-based franchise has signed Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans ahead of the mini-auction which is expected to happen later this year.

Ferguson rejoined KKR after a successful stint with the Titans in their debut season. He played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign in IPL 2022 as he picked 12 scalps in 13 matches.

The Kiwi pacer has so far played 35 IPL matches in which he claimed 36 wickets. Last season he bowled the fastest delivery of the season.

Meanwhile, Gurbaz was signed as a replacement for Jason Roy by Gujarat Titans but he didn’t get a chance to make his debut.

“New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.”

“Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season,” the IPL released a statement.

Earlier, KKR appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach. KKR parted ways with Brendon McCullum after last season as the former New Zealand wicketkeeper took the job of head coach for England’s Test team. Pandit guided Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy triumph this year as they beat 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai by six wickets in the summit clash to clinch their maiden title.

Meanwhile, they also named former Netherlands cricketer Ryan Ten Doeschate as the fielding coach of the franchise.



The 42-year-old Ten Doeschate, who was part of the title-winning squads of KKR in 2012 and 2014, replaces James Foster, who has been elevated as an assistant coach.

“We are very happy to welcome Tendo back to the KKR family in his role as Fielding Coach. Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

