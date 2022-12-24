IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Impact Player Rule Makes Instant Impact in Kochi

“Manish Pandey’s experience and now the fact there’s an Impact Player, it means that if you are in a tricky situation we can always bring him in as an Impact Player. Suppose you lose three wickets very quickly and you need someone solid who can come in hold the innings together, Manish is that player,” Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal told Jio Cinemas during the break between the mini-auction.

Still early days, but the impact of the Impact Player rule was felt on and around the auction table in Kochi on December 23. The all-rounders dominated the day and pocketed the big bucks but it was a good warm-up for the IP rule which is all set to be introduced for the first time in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The “good feedback” from the dry run during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy convinced the IPL Governing Council to go ahead with the tactical move which is expected to add an exciting edge to the contests. Unlike the SMAT, the IP rule can come into play at any time during the match and the initial details suggest it will be restricted to the Indian players.

“IPL is known for innovations. We have tried many things. We have tried it in SMAT and the feedback that we got, everybody was excited and on board with it. T20 game is all about excitement. Given the feedback that we had, we further deliberated on that, there have been few more suggestions that have been incorporated and we are excited to see it in the upcoming season,” IPL GC Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said in an interaction with the media at the end of the auction.

Micro level approach to Impact Player

There are numerous ways of looking at the IP move and what it can bring to the table. For starters, it helps minimise the dew damage done to teams bowling second in evening games and one can always make the necessary change keeping the conditions in mind. Say for instance swap a spinner with a seamer to allow more control with the wet ball in the second innings. For RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, however, it’s the various matchups which come into play and how the IP rule adds a new dimension to controlling little periods in the game.

“You got to make sure that within your squad you have players who can literally do that – they can come and have an impact. Whether it will be a match up… say you have left-handers and you want to use off-spinner for example or from batting point of view you want a free pass. You want somebody to come out and create some momentum for you. Every side will look at it slightly differently and that in itself will bring in intrigue,” said Hesson.

Hear it from the horse's mouth, they say. Head of scouting @malolanr talks about Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks and what they bring to the table for us this season.Here's more on that on @kreditbee presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #IPL2023 #IPL2023Auction #ClassOf2023 pic.twitter.com/IZuA2nQNXh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 23, 2022

From the uncapped lot, RCB bagged leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma for Rs 20 lakh. The player is an unknown commodity in the cricketing circles with no competitive cricket experience and club-cricket is the highest level he has played at. Hesson sees a IP potential in the rookie and said he was acquired keeping the tactical move in mind. After Parth Jindal’s comments on Manish Pandey earlier in the day, Hesson’s revelation on Himanshu makes it clear that no franchise turned a blind eye towards IP.

“I think we were initially worried because we didn’t know enough about how the playing conditions would be. So we had to look at our own squad and ask ‘depending on what the regulations are, do we have the right set of players?’. And we have certainly looked at adding a little bit of addition and we have bought Himanshu who offers us the potential ability to be an impact player if conditions suit. I think once it was decided that it was only for Indian players, made things relatively straightforward,” said Hesson.

Impact Player and the specialists

For years now, the shortest format has seen all the limelight go towards the all-rounders - the players who bring more than one dimension to the table. This IPL mini-auction too was no different as the top three buys of the day were all-rounders Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes. But what happens when IP comes into play and teams get a hang of it? Do they go the specialists’ way and keep making the necessary swaps? Or do they stick to the traditional approach of beefing up the squad with more all-rounders and use the IP rule to counter moments/match-ups in the game?

“I don’t think all-rounders will lose importance because even when you make the IP move, it will be more often than not between specialists right? You are less likely to replace a batter with say an all-rounder. Still early days but role of all-rounders is unlikely to be reduced but that of the specialists will definitely become all the more important,” said a former cricketer, who is now part of a leading franchise, during one of the auction breaks.

The all-rounders were well and truly the flavour of the mini-auction ahead of the 2023 edition but the trend is likely to change when the Impact Player rolls out. It will only add more spice to the game and make specialists one of the most important ingredients going forward.

