IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Nicholas Pooran Owes Me Money, Says Chris Gayle

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was one of the players who hit the paydirt during the IPL 2023 auction. Former Caribbean batter Chris Gayle congratulated the left-handed batter in his way while talking to CricketNext after Pooran was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crores.

“Nicholas Pooran owes me some money. Right now, I need to get paid. He is rich now, so now he needs to pay me (laughs). But I’m really happy for him that he has been picked for such a big sum. It’s fantastic. Pooran is going to a place where Andy Flower has worked with him, KL Rahul has been a part of Punjab Kings. They know what his capabilities are,” JioCinema Expert Gayle told to CricketNext.

Quizzed about Jason Holder who was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 Cr, Gayle said that he expected the all-rounder to get some more money.

“It’s good for Jason (Holder) as well. We all knew Holder was going to get picked. I was looking that he would be picked for a bit higher. But for me, surprising point for me was seeing Odean Smith going for base price. I think he deserved more,” he said.

Delhi Capitals made a steal after they got Phil Salt for Rs 2 Cr. Talking about him, the ex-West Indies batter insisted that he might not get a place in final XI, considering the kind of XI that DC have.

“Yeah, he is a steal for DC. But playing for DC, he might not get much of a playing time because of the line-up they have. It would be a tricky for him. But it’s good for him to be a part of the IPL. I have seen him and I know his capabilities and whenever, he gets a chance, he will deliver,” Gayle said.

