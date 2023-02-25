IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan Begins Training with Teammates - See Photos

Aiming at their maiden IPL title, Punjab Kings have started gearing up for the upcoming season. With a new skipper in Shikhar Dhawan, the unit will look to start afresh and hope for a better finish this year. The captain will also be in focus as the franchise has handed him a massive responsibility. Dhawan joined PBKS after being bought for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. A year later, the franchise released Mayank Agarwal and named the senior Indian batter as their next leader.

On Saturday, Dhawan took to his Facebook account and shared a few pictures from Punjab’s practice session. The left-hand batter could be seen playing an intra-squad practice game. In another photo, the entire team could be seen praying in unison. Team’s spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi could also be seen in one of the photographs.

After getting appointed as PBKS captain last year, Dhawan said a player can be removed from the captain’s post at any time in franchise cricket and even he isn’t afraid of losing the role in future.

“Jobs come and go, no worries. Humne khaali haath aana hai, khaali haath hi jaana hai. Yeh sab toh yahin reh jaana hai. To uska merko koi darr nahi. (We come into the world empty-handed and leave empty-handed. All this just remains here). I don’t feel any fear about losing my job. (Just because) I’m the captain, I don’t want to put that load on myself, saying ‘Okay, I have to do it this way or that way.’ I will just play the game based on our team goals, based on what the team demands, what it needs,” Dhawan had told ESPN Cricinfo.

So far, Dhawan has played 206 IPL games and scored 6244 runs, including 2 hundreds and 47 half-centuries. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the IPL. RCB’s Virat Kohli stands atop with 6624 runs from 223 matches.

