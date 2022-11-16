IPL 2023 Retention: Check Out the Retained and Released Players of Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their retentions on Tuesday (November 15) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The Super Giants have chosen to release some key players ahead of the mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi.

A total of seven players have been left out including big names like Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, and Evin Lewis. Coach Andy Flower and the team management have also dropped Andrew Tye and Shahbaz Nadeem from its list of retained players.

The Uttar Pradesh outfit have retained skipper KL Rahul, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, and pacer Avesh Khan. The franchise will have a healthy INR 23.35 crore in its coffers. At the auction, the team can also acquire the services of four overseas players.

While their retentions seem like no-brainers, their decision to release some key players like Pandey and Holder seems surprising. Pandey has been an experienced campaigner in the IPL but his poor run of form in the last edition might be the reason to not retain him. Meanwhile, Holder is one of the elite Caribbean all-rounders but since the Lucknow Super Giants have a similar player in Stoinis they might want to free up the bill and acquire players for other positions in the team.

Lucknow Super Giants Retained players for IPL 2023

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda

Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow Super Giants Released Players

Jason Holder

Manish Pandey

Evin Lewis

Dushmantha Chameera

Shahbaz Nadeem

Ankit Rajpoot

Lucknow Super Giants Remaining Purse: INR 23.35 crore

Overseas player slot left for Lucknow Super Giants: 4

Lucknow Super Giants had an amazing debut season in 2022 as they advanced to the playoffs and played a good brand of cricket under skipper KL Rahul. In the new season, the side will be eager to better their performance of last year and possibly clinch the title.

