IPL 2023 Retention: Check Out the Retained and Released Players of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) revealed the list of players it has retained for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. It seems that the 2016 champions have decided to build their team from scratch and invest in young talent. The most notable decision of SRH was to release their long-term captain Kane Williamson.

The prolific Kiwi was released following their eighth-place finish in IPL 2022. Williamson had an underwhelming season with the bat as he scored just 216 runs in 13 innings. SRH released another big player as they let go of T20 specialist Nicholas Pooran.

The Orange Army has reposed its faith in Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Umran Malik. These four players were among the few positives for SRH in an otherwise lacklustre IPL 2022 campaign.

Umran Malik, in particular, impressed fans and pundits alike with his raw pace. By releasing as many as 12 players, SRH will go into the upcoming mini-auction with an enormous purse of Rs 42.25 crore.

Fans should expect a lot of hectic activity on the SRH table at the auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Sunrisers management might be tempted to go big on players like Mayank Agarwal, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Moreover, it will be interesting to see who will lead the Orange Army next season.

Speculations are rife that SRH management may appoint Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the skipper if it doesn’t find a suitable candidate at the auction. Bhuvneshwar has come under criticism following India’s devastating loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against England. The veteran pacer looked very flat in that match and couldn’t trouble the England batters. However, the 32-year-old is a potent bowler in the Indian conditions.

Here is all you need to know about the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Squad

Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining for the auction: Rs 42.25 crore

