IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Retained and Released Players of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a frail season in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), failing to make it to the playoffs under skipper Rishabh Pant. They had qualified for the playoffs in the three consecutive seasons preceding 2022 and looked like a formidable unit during those three years. However, the Delhi Capitals could only manage to win just 7 of their 14 league games and were knocked out of the league stage in the last edition.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, four players: KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, and Mandeep Singh have been released by the Delhi outfit. One shocking move by the Capitals was trading star all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders, who they brought in for a whopping 10.75 crores in the auction. Shardul’s substandard performance in the 2022 season might have been the reason to offload the all-rounder. Delhi roped in Aman Khan from the Kolkata franchise in place of Shardul.

Apart from that, the Capitals have not made any significant changes and have retained the majority of their roster. Pant will continue to lead the side for the next edition. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner will open the innings for the franchise. Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel will provide firepower in the batting order and the two all-rounders will also contribute with the ball. Ace pacer Anrich Nortje will lead the bowling attack while the Indian young guns will provide all-around support.

Among the released players, two served as backup keepers to Pant (Bharat and Seifert). Therefore, come the auction, Delhi will be looking for a backup wicketkeeper for the next season. That shouldn’t be too difficult with a remaining purse of Rs. 19.45 crore. They also have two overseas player slots left, which they might fill in the mini-auction.

Delhi Capitals Retained players for IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Anrich Nortje

Prithvi Shaw

Axar Patel

Ripal Patel

Rovamn Powell

Sarfaraz Khan

Yash Dhull

Lalit Yadav

Chetan Sakariya

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Khaleel Ahmed

Lungi Ngidi

Mustafizur Rahman

Aman Khan (Traded in from Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kuldeep Yadav

Praveen Dubey

Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals Released Players

KS Bharat

Tim Seifert

Mandeep Singh Batsman

Ashwin Hebbar

Shardul Thakur (traded to Kolkata Knight Riders)

Delhi Capitals Remaining Purse: INR 19.45 Crore

Overseas Slot left for Delhi Capitals: 2

