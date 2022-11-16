IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Retained and Released Players of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals has displayed clear thinking and reposed confidence in their squad ahead of the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Sanju Samson-led outfit has always punched above its weight and last season was no different.

Rajasthan finished as the runners-up of IPL 2022 after losing to a very strong Gujarat Giants team in the final. But Rajasthan won many hearts with their fearless approach towards the game. Fans and pundits alike were very impressed with Sanju Samson’s measured leadership. The young wicket-keeper batter brought a sense of calmness to the side and backed his players to the hilt. Moreover, the prolific Jos Butler lit the IPL with his blistering stroke play and emerged as the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022.

IPL Auction: Full List of Players Retained And Released by RCB

Rajasthan Royals has decided to stick with the same blueprint which brought them great success last season. Rajasthan’s squad has a healthy mix of young talent and established International stars like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer. Their bowling attack is also very potent which includes the spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin, and speedsters like Trent Boult and Obed McCoy.

But, the franchise has also released five overseas players James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Both Neesham and Mitchell are T20 specialists and it remains to be seen how Rajasthan will replace the Kiwi all-rounders with a modest purse of Rs 13.2 crore.

IPL 2023: Players Retained And Released by Gujarat Titans

Here is all you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Rajasthan Royals Retained Squad

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Released players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining for the auction: Rs 13.2 crore

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here