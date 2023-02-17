IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Champions Gujarat Titans to Face Chennai Super Kings in Season Opener

The BCCI on Friday announced the fixture of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fifteenth season of the tournament will get underway on March 31, with Gujarat Titans squaring off against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A total of 70 league matches will be played across a span of 2 months. While the last league stage match will be played on May 21.

The BCCI has announced 12 venues for the upcoming season of IPL as Guwahati and Dharamsala are added to the list apart from the existing franchises.

The tournament will return to the home and away format with all ten teams set to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.

The season final will be played on Sunday, May 28.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for TATA IPL 2023. #TATAIPLFind All The Details 🔽https://t.co/hxk1gGZd8I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023

The IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans won the last year’s IPL on their debut as Hardik Pandya led the team incredibly well which turned out to be a standout for them. While Chennai Super Kings finished ninth on the points table last season after winning just four out of 14 matches.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later.

Here are the first five matches of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 31st March.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Rides - 1st April.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 1st April.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 2nd April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 2nd April

