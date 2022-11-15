IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur Traded to Kolkata Knight Riders For Aman Khan by Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Shardul Thakur in a trade deal for Aman Khan with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Shardul, who has been a part of India’s white-ball set-up for the past couple of years, was brought by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction. He had a decent season with 15 wickets and scored 120 runs while batting in the lower order as he played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side from difficult situations.

Meanwhile, Aman Khan is a young Indian all-rounder and played just one match in IPL so far where he remained wicketless and scored 5 runs. KKR signed them for INR 20 Lakh last season.

“Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. The all-rounder was bought by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction. He played 14 matches and picked 15 wickets, including his career-best figures of 4/36 and scored 120 runs in the last edition," the IPL said in a statement.

“Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman, who made his IPL debut last season for KKR was acquired for INR 20 Lakh in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction," it stated further.

KKR are the sixth different IPL franchise that Thakur will be part of. Besides DC, Thakur has represented CSK, PBKS, Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

He is the third player that KKR have acquired since the trading window opened.

The duo of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz had earlier joined the franchise following an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, KKR appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach. KKR parted ways with Brendon McCullum after last season as the former New Zealand wicketkeeper took the job of head coach for England’s Test team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already set a November 15 deadline for the franchises to send the final list of retained players. This time around, each team can retain up to 15 players and have to release the remaining 10. However, last year, the team size was set to a maximum of 25 while the minimum number of players in a team was 18.

