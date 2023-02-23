IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Aiden Markram as Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed South African Aiden Markram as their captain ahead of IPL 2023. Markram was among 12 players SRH retained ahead of the mini auction last year while releasing Kane Williamson who led them during IPL 2022.

SRH, who won IPL in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner, made the announcement via social media on Thursday morning.

“THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH posted on Twitter.

Markram also led Sunrisers Eastern Cape during the inaugural season of SA20 this year and guided them to the title when they defeated Pretoria Capitals in the final on February 11.

The 28-year-old has played 20 IPL matches and scored 527 runs at a strike-rate of 134.1 so far. He averages 40.54 and has struck three half-centuries.

Overall, Markram has scored 2770 runs in 107 T20s including a century and 21 fifties.

Despite undergoing a major overhaul during the mega auction in February last year, SRH finished eighth in the 10-team competition. They won six of their 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

As a result, they released Williamson who led them for one full season after replacing Warner midway through IPL 2021.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the decision was taken after consulting head coach Brian Lara with Markram’s impressive performance during SA20 tilting the opinion in his favour.

SRH start their campaign on April 2 when they host Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in what will be a day game.

SRH Full Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

