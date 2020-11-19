IPL: Aakash Chopra Makes Bold Prediction for Mumbai Indians for Next IPL Season

There was no surprise that Mumbai Indians went on top lift the IPL 2020 trophy, as they were, by far the best team on display in the entire tournament. After their record fifth title, the focus is already on next season, before which a mega auction is supposed to take place. While Mumbai had managed to retain the core team in the auction the year, it will be interesting to see if they can do it for the next year too.

But there will be a certain set of players that the team might not be able to retain. Former India opener Aakash Chopra talked about the same in his latest Youtube video.

“The suggestion for the Mumbai Indians is that they should somehow not allow the big auction to happen. Although they will still be fine if there is a big auction because their planning is absolutely immaculate,” Chopra jokingly said.

“But if the big auction happens, other than the 5-6 players they will be able to retain, there will be few changes for sure. They will not be able to retain everyone as they have so many good players and someone or the other will have to go,” he added.

“So once the scenario changes, the story might change a little. So this team might be saying not to have the big auction and to have it after another three years and that their team is set,” he further said.

Chopra went on to say that this auction might allow other teams to come on par with Mumbai. “On a serious note, of course they don’t decide if a big auction happens or not. If it happens, it will just mix up the things a little and the other teams might come somewhat on par with them,” Chopra said.

“At the moment, it is not even a level playing field it seems as there is a vast difference in the level of the Mumbai Indians and the rest of the teams. So, I would expect more of the same from the Mumbai Indians in 2021, nothing different,” he signed off.