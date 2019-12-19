Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

186/9 (58.5)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 3, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 19 December, 2019

2ND INN

Melbourne Renegades

169/5 (20.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

99/1 (11.5)

Sydney Thunder need 71 runs in 49 balls at 8.69 rpo

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

IPL Auction 2020: Complete List of the Sold Players

The IPL 2020 auction will be held before the 13th edition of the tournament. Who will be the highest paid player? Stay with us to find this out, and a lot more.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
IPL 2020 will be the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and there will be a plethora of young talent that the franchises will have the option of choosing from.

A total of 338 players are under the scanner in the IPL 2020 Auctions in Kolkata.

These include 190 Indian players, 145 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations.

We bring you the latest purchases - who went where and for how much.

Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians): INR 2 crore

Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 5.25 crore

Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals): INR 3 crore

Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore

Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 4.4 crore

Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab): INR 10.75 crore

Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 15.50 crore

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
