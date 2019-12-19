IPL 2020 will be the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and there will be a plethora of young talent that the franchises will have the option of choosing from.
A total of 338 players are under the scanner in the IPL 2020 Auctions in Kolkata.
These include 190 Indian players, 145 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations.
We bring you the latest purchases - who went where and for how much.
Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians): INR 2 crore
Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 5.25 crore
Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals): INR 3 crore
Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore
Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 4.4 crore
Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab): INR 10.75 crore
Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore
Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 15.50 crore
IPL Auction 2020: Complete List of the Sold Players
The IPL 2020 auction will be held before the 13th edition of the tournament. Who will be the highest paid player? Stay with us to find this out, and a lot more.
