IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Maxwell Goes to KXIP for Rs 10.75 Crores

Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 4:04 PM IST

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Glenn Maxwell is the next player in and his base price is Rs. 2 crore. KXIP and DC engage in an absolutely massive bidding war for his services and he goes to KXIP for a massive Rs. 10.75 crores. 

  • 15:41 (IST)

    England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan is the next name out of the pool. There's a bit of a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders but the latter snare him for Rs. 5.25 crores. 

  • 15:39 (IST)

    The action begins quickly and the first player to come out of the bag is Chris Lynn. He goes to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. That could be quite the steal for the defending champions. 

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to all the live updates from the IPL auction 2020! The stage is set as as many as 332 cricketers will be up to go under the hammer. So let's get right into it. We'll be bringing you all the live updates as and when the transfers happen.

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Maxwell Goes to KXIP for Rs 10.75 Crores

LIVE UPDATES: Two players now go unsold: Yusuf Pathan and Colin de Grandhomme. Pathan's recent form has been poor and CDG's showings over the past two seasons haven't flattered him either.

The auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST and can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. You can also follow the auction on CricketNext's live blog.

For some it will be about finding the remaining pieces of the puzzle while others with incomplete line-ups will look to overhaul the core of their sides at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2020 which will take place in Kolkata on Thursday (December 19).

As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian & 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer. It won't be a big auction this time; only 73 slots are there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of those can be foreign buys.

Below is all the information you need ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

Kings XI Punjab have the maximum money to spend (Rs 42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians have more or less a set core of players retained and will look to buy back-up options in case of injuries. Both teams do not have a lot of money left in their purse and would look to spend smartly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their eyes on overseas players although they don't have too much purse remaining (Rs 27.90 crore) to play with.

Kolkata Knight Riders have released big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla and they have the second highest remaining purse among the teams (Rs 35.65 crore).

Delhi Capitals will also be on the lookout for good foreign buys having a strong core Indian contingent.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to add to their domestic roster and within their purse, where Royals (Rs 28.90 crore) have an edge over Sunrisers (Rs 17 crore), the two teams will have to fish for efficient recruits and that can get tricky in a small auction.

