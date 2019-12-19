IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Maxwell Goes to KXIP for Rs 10.75 Crores

Glenn Maxwell is the next player in and his base price is Rs. 2 crore. KXIP and DC engage in an absolutely massive bidding war for his services and he goes to KXIP for a massive Rs. 10.75 crores.
15:41 (IST)
England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan is the next name out of the pool. There's a bit of a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders but the latter snare him for Rs. 5.25 crores.
15:39 (IST)
The action begins quickly and the first player to come out of the bag is Chris Lynn. He goes to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. That could be quite the steal for the defending champions.
14:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to all the live updates from the IPL auction 2020! The stage is set as as many as 332 cricketers will be up to go under the hammer. So let's get right into it. We'll be bringing you all the live updates as and when the transfers happen.
16:00 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
Money in the bank.
Glenn Maxwell has along expected lines got the teams fighting for him. KXIP and DC have quite the go and he's headed to KXIP for 10.75 Cr, the most expensive player so far#IPLAuction2020
Two players now go unsold: Yusuf Pathan and Colin de Grandhomme. Pathan's recent form has been poor and CDG's showings over the past two seasons haven't flattered him either.
16:01 (IST)
After the back and forth that involved Maxwell, England all-rounder Chris Woakes goes to DC for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. Nice and easy for a change, that!
16:00 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch is the next player out and he sparks quite the bidding war between KKR and RCB. His base price was Rs. 1 crore but he joins RCB for a whopping Rs. 4.4 crore.
15:45 (IST)
Cheteshwar Pujara also goes unsold. Not a good day for India's Test specialists! Jason Roy is the next name out of the bag and he goes to the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 1.5 crore.
15:43 (IST)
Robin Uthappa, who won the Orange cap in the 2014 edition of the tournament, is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 3 crore. Given they lost Ajinkya Rahane, that is a sensible buy. Hanuma Vihari, meanwhile, goes unsold.
Delhi Capitals will also be on the lookout for good foreign buys having a strong core Indian contingent
14:33 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders have released big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla and they have the second highest remaining purse among the teams (Rs 35.65 crore)
14:33 (IST)
Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their eyes on overseas players although they don't have too much purse remaining (Rs 27.90 crore) to play with.
14:33 (IST)
Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians have more or less a set core of players retained and will look to buy back-up options in case of injuries. Both teams do not have a lot of money left in their purse and would look to spend smartly.
14:32 (IST)
Kings XI Punjab have the maximum money to spend (Rs 42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.
As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian & 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer. It won't be a big auction this time; only 73 slots are there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of those can be foreign buys.
14:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to all the live updates from the IPL auction 2020! The stage is set as as many as 332 cricketers will be up to go under the hammer. So let's get right into it. We'll be bringing you all the live updates as and when the transfers happen.
IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Maxwell Goes to KXIP for Rs 10.75 Crores
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Money in the bank.
16:04 (IST)
Two players now go unsold: Yusuf Pathan and Colin de Grandhomme. Pathan's recent form has been poor and CDG's showings over the past two seasons haven't flattered him either.
After the back and forth that involved Maxwell, England all-rounder Chris Woakes goes to DC for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. Nice and easy for a change, that!
Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch is the next player out and he sparks quite the bidding war between KKR and RCB. His base price was Rs. 1 crore but he joins RCB for a whopping Rs. 4.4 crore.
Cheteshwar Pujara also goes unsold. Not a good day for India's Test specialists! Jason Roy is the next name out of the bag and he goes to the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 1.5 crore.
Robin Uthappa, who won the Orange cap in the 2014 edition of the tournament, is sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 3 crore. Given they lost Ajinkya Rahane, that is a sensible buy. Hanuma Vihari, meanwhile, goes unsold.
15:16 (IST)
We're almost there!
15:01 (IST)
Robin Uthappa is the only Indian in the INR 1.5 crore bracket while three others - Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan & Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at INR 1 crore.
14:39 (IST)
Inching closer!
Delhi Capitals will also be on the lookout for good foreign buys having a strong core Indian contingent
Kolkata Knight Riders have released big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla and they have the second highest remaining purse among the teams (Rs 35.65 crore)
Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their eyes on overseas players although they don't have too much purse remaining (Rs 27.90 crore) to play with.
Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians have more or less a set core of players retained and will look to buy back-up options in case of injuries. Both teams do not have a lot of money left in their purse and would look to spend smartly.
Kings XI Punjab have the maximum money to spend (Rs 42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.
As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian & 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer. It won't be a big auction this time; only 73 slots are there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of those can be foreign buys.
Hello and welcome to all the live updates from the IPL auction 2020! The stage is set as as many as 332 cricketers will be up to go under the hammer. So let's get right into it. We'll be bringing you all the live updates as and when the transfers happen.
