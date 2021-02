IPL Auction 2021: A Look Back at What Happened at the Last IPL Auction in 2019 The last IPL auction took place on December 19, 2019, for the edition that happened in 2020. While the tournament was originally supposed to start earlier but was played in September, in the UAE, due to Covid-19 outbreak. There were a few purchases that raised the eyebrows, be it Australia's Pat Cummins or South Africa's Chris Morris. Just before the IPL auction 2021 starts, Cricketnext takes a look at some of the major buys in previous auction.

Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians): INR 2 crore Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 5.25 crore Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals): INR 3 crore Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 4.4 crore Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab): INR 10.75 crore Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals): INR 1.5 crore Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 15.50 crore Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings): INR 5.5 crore Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 10 crore Alex Carey (Delhi Capitals): INR 2.4 crore Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals): INR 3 crore Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians): INR 8 crore Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab): INR 8.5 crore Piyush Chawla (Chennai Super Kings): INR 6.75 crore Rahul Tripathi (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 60 lakh Virat Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 1.9 crore Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 1.9 crore Deepak Hooda (Kings XI Punjab): INR 50 lakh Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 4 crore Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals): INR 2.4 crore Anuj Rawat (Rajasthan Royals): INR 80 lakh Akash Singh (Rajasthan Royals): INR 20 lakh Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals): INR 1.3 crore Ishan Porel (Kings XI Punjab): INR 20 lakh M Siddharth (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 20 lakh Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab): INR 2 crore Shimron Hetmyer: (Delhi Capitals): INR 7.75 crore David Miller: (Rajasthan Royals): INR 75 lakh Saurabh Tiwary (Mumbai Indians): INR 50 lakh Mitchell Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 2 crore James Neesham (Kings XI Punjab): INR 50 lakh Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings): INR 2 crore Sandeep Bavanaka (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 20 lakh Chris Green (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 20 lakh Joshua Phillipe (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 20 lakh Mohsin Khan (Mumbai Indians): INR 20 lakh Tom Banton (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 1 crore Fabian Allen (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 50 lakh Chris Jordan (Kings XI Punjab): INR 3 crore Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore): INR 4 crore Oshane Thomas (Rajasthan Royals): INR 50 lakh Pravin Tambe (Kolkata Knight Riders): INR 20 lakh R Sai Kishore (Chennai Super Kings): INR 20 Lakh Tushar Deshpande (Delhi Capitals):INR 20 Lakh Tajinder Singh Dhillon (Kings XI Punjab): INR 20 lakh Abdul Samad (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 20 lakh Anirudha Joshi (Rajasthan Royals): INR 20 lakh Digvijay Deshmukh (Mumbai Indians): INR 20 lakh Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Mumbai Indians): INR 20 lakh Sanjay Yadav (Sunrisers Hyderabad): INR 20 lakh Mohit Sharma (Delhi Capitals): INR 50 lakh Pavan Deshpande (Royal Challengers Bangalore) INR 20 lakh Prabhsimran Singh (Kings XI Punjab): INR 20 lakh Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals) INR 4.8 Crore Dale Steyn (Royal Challengers Bangalore) INR 2 Crore Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals): INR 20 lakh Shahbaz Ahamad (Royal Challengers Bangalore) INR 20 lakh Tom Curran (Rajasthan Royals) INR 1 Crore Nikhil Naik (Kolkata Knight Riders) INR 20 lakh Isuru Udana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) INR 50 lakh