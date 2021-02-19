CRICKETNEXT

IPL Auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Thanks Mumbai Indians, Says Was Childhood Dream to Play for Them

Even before the IPL auction 2021 started, all eyes were on Arjun Tendulkar, as to which team would bid for him and for what price. Eventually, Mumbai Indians did pick him up for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The junior Tendulkar -- a fast bowler in the making, thanked the team management and officials for picking him up.

The 21-year-old left armer released a video for the same.

In the video, he said, "Since childhood, I have been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me. I can't wait to put on the blue and gold (jersey)."

Just before the auction, Arjun had proven his mettle as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs in a local Mumbai tournament. Arjun played for MIG Cricket Club and which help them hand Islam Gymkhana a 194-run defeat in a second round Group A match of the 73rd Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament here on Sunday. The tournament is being organised under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is the first cricket competition in the city since the Coronavirus-forced lockdown.

He hit five fours and eight sixes during his blistering knock. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment, hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over. Besides Arjun's superb efforts, the knocks of opener Kevin D'Almeida (96) and No. 4 batsman Pragnesh Kandillewar (112) also played a significant role in MIG's massive victory

