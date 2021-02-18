IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris Becomes Costliest Ever Buy in Auction History at INR 16.25 Crore IPL Auction 2021: South Africa allrounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history as he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

IPL Auction 2021: South Africa allrounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history as he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

FOLLOW IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates

Morris was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2020 season.

Prior to Morris, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest ever buy in auction history; he went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in IPL 2015.

Mumbai Indians, RCB and Punjab Kings were the other franchises that showed interest in Morris in the ongoing auction, before RR eventually picked him up.

IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell Goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 Crore After Bidding War With CSK

Morris has played 70 IPL matches for 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81, apart from 551 runs at a strike rate above 157. He played only 9 matches in IPL 2020 due to fitness issues, but was one of the important death bowlers for RCB.

"We spoke to Chris before the auction. He's in a bubble in South Africa now. Chris is an ex Royal. We've re-balanced our side and he will be an important player for us. We did get stretch to our limits, that was our last bid for him but Punjab Kings thankfully held back," Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said after the buy.

RCB coach Mike Hesson said he was delighted for Morris' price tag.

"We obviously had a limit of what we wanted to go till for Morris. Absolutely delighted for Chris, but it went above our limit."

Earlier, Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore for the IPL 2021 season.

Chennai Super Kings got Moeen Ali for Rs. 7 crore.

More to follow...