IPL Auction 2021: CSK CEO Gives Major Update on Stephen Fleming & MS Dhoni As the world awaits the IPL 2021 auction to begin, here's a big revelation done by CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath. The latter has said that coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni won't attend the IPL auction from the venue, but will be present through digital medium.

Speaking to InsideSport, Kashi Vishwanath said, “They (Fleming and Dhoni) are not coming to Chennai for IPL Auctions but in today’s time, there are so many mediums to stay connected. They will be with us digitally.” CSK had a forgettable season last year where they just managed to secure a seventh place finish, their worst performance in the tournament ever.

Former India opener and one of the IPL title-winning captains Gautam Gambhir has said that Chennai Super Kings don't have to go for the jugular and should just focus on getting a replacement of Australian opener Shane Watson. He added that Dwayne Bravo is well past his prime and so the team management might want to get a replacement for him as well.

Speaking on Star Sport's Cricket Connected, Gambhir said: "Most importantly, I think they need to have a replacement straightaway for Shane Watson because obviously, that is one area. Plus, they didn’t have Suresh Raina last time around. So, Suresh Raina will be available. We are only talking about CSK because they haven’t qualified for the first time in the playoffs. That’s why there’s so much of talk and that’s when you’re playing away from home and your strength of the squad has always been built around the conditions you got to cater to – that’s Chepauk where it’s going to start spinning and gripping.

"That’s how MS plays his cricket over such a long period of time whenever he has captained the Chennai Super Kings. So yes, he might look at an off-spinner because Harbhajan Singh has been released, Shane Watson and probably another all-rounder or a backup for someone like Dwayne Bravo, because probably age is catching up on him as well. He’s not the same what he used to be."