IPL Auction 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Bid for Steve Smith Shocks Gautam Gambhir Gambhir is of the opinion that last year’s runners-up who already have several top-order batsmen in their squad would go for someone like Smith in Thursday’s auction.

Former Team India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has said that he never expected that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would opt for Australian player Steve Smith in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction. Gambhir is of the opinion that last year’s runners-up who already have several top-order batsmen in their squad would go for someone like Smith in Thursday’s auction. It is to be noted that the Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore.

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights

Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, said, DC have Shimron Hetmeyer who will probably come in the middle order and they already have Shikhar Dhawan who is in good form. He went on to count on other players in DC’s arsenal such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis among others.

IPL Auction 2021: Full Squads of All Eight IPL Teams Post Auction

Other than roping in former Australian skipper, the Delhi franchise additionally went ahead with their most expensive buy in the form of English all-rounder Tom Curran for Rs 5.25 crore at the auction. They have also added the likes of Sam Billings and Umesh Yadav, who were bought at their base price of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

DC IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Delhi Capitals

The former swashbuckling batsman, in the interview, also added that DC also got Chris Woakes and ‘the only good thing is they bought these,’ players at a very reasonable price. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t be happy if DC had bought Smith at a ‘very high price’. Even though most of these players such as Yadav, Billings and Smith were a ‘steal’. And in that point of view, they did a splendid job, but he was very apprehensive about Smith’s inclusion as they never needed him in the first place.

Apart from the players mentioned above, DC also roped in a few new faces such as Ripal Patel, M Siddharth, Vishnu Vinod and Lukman Meriwala all for Rs 20 lakh to further strengthen their squad.