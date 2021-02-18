- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL Auction 2021: Delhi Capitals Look to Bolster Their Bench Strength - Assistant Coach Mohammed Kaif
Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammed Kaif said the IPL franchise will look to fill the gaps left behind by the released players in the auction.
- PTI
- Updated: February 18, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
Delhi Capitals will look to find back-up players during Thursday's mini-auction in order to build a suitable bench-strength going into the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, said assistant coach Mohammed Kaif.
DC finished runners-up in the last edition and would like to do one better with a good bench strength this year, which became a problem last season during the business end of the tournament.
"We have released a few players, so we will be looking to fill those gaps. I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table," Kaif said.
ALSO READ - IPL Auction 2021 News Live Updates: 61 Slots , 292 Players; All Eyes on Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith
"We have to take spontaneous decisions. Our main players have been playing continuously and there are no fitness issues as well. So, we'll be looking to acquire some back-up players in tomorrow's auction," he added.
ALSO READ - IPL Player Auction 2021: Available Budget & Remaining Player Slots of All Teams
Commenting on the current squad, another assistant coach Pravin Amre said, "To be honest, if we are asked to play tomorrow also, we have a playing XI ready with us, so I think that's the successful planning, and that's what we learned from other teams also, who back their core for a long time."
