IPL Auction 2021: 'Don't Murder his Enthusiasm'-Farhan Akhtar Comes Out in Arjun Tendulkar's Defence

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has come out in support of Arjun Tendulkar who was recently picked up by Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL auctions. Arjun, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin, is already garnering all the limelight. After he was bought by Mumbai Indians, he was trolled on social media as 'product of nepotism.'

Akhtar has urged people to not kill Arjun's enthusiasm by associating him with nepotism.

I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021

Earlier Mumbai Indians coach Mehala Jayawardene has stated that the franchise's bid for Arjun Tendulkar was purely on the basis of his skills. At the latter end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, Arjun, son of the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was sold to five-time (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh. It came as a surprise to most IPL fans in India as Arjun’s name was announced in the auction. While some fans welcomed him with open arms, a few are pointing the bid as nepotism.

However, Jayawardene has stated that the youngster was bought on the basis of skills and not because of the name. The former Sri Lanka skipper stated that Sachin will be proud as the 21-year-old youngster is an impressive bowler.

Arjun has been bowling at the Mumbai Indians’ nets during practice sessions and has been under the watch of Zaheer Khan and Jayawardene. The left-arm pacer also represents Mumbai at domestic level and now will don the MI jersey in the upcoming edition.