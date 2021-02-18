IPL Auction 2021: England Seamer Mark Wood Pulls Out due to Family Reasons England seamer Mark Wood has pulled out from the IPL 2021 Auctions due to family reasons. The 31-year-old was enlisted for a base price bracket of Rs 2 crore but the cricketer has changed his mind as he wants to spend some time with his family which has a young child.

England seamer Mark Wood has pulled out from the IPL 2021 Auctions due to family reasons. The 31-year-old was enlisted for a base price bracket of Rs 2 crore but the cricketer has changed his mind as he wants to spend some time with his family which has a young child. Wood wasn't part of the England squad for the first two Tests but has been drafted for the last two games and a limited-overs competition which runs till March 28.

A report by ESPN Cricinfo has claimed that Wood was the first-choice replacement for Lasith Malinga but the franchise had to go for Australia pacer James Pattinson after the Englishmen refused the offer.

The Auction are set to begin today at 3 pm IST in Chennai.

The upcoming Indian Premier (IPL) 2021 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Ahead of the cash rich league’s player auction, the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council has reportedly confirmed close to 292 players to be part of the auction pool for the upcoming tournament.

The IPL 2021 mini auction will begin at 3 pm and the eight participating IPL franchises will look to fill their vacancies and bolster their squad. However, the BCCI is yet to officially announce the start date of IPL 2021. According to reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises up for grabs.

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers Hyderabad come in with a limited budget of 10.75 crore. The Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.20 crore), while former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.90 crore purse and six slots to fill, among others.