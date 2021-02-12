IPL Auction 2021: Five Players Delhi Capitals Should Buy at The Auction Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, we look at five players who the Delhi Capitals could target in order to strengthen their squad.

Delhi Capitals had a reasonably successful year in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by their standards. The perennial underachievers, who had never once reached the final of the tournament until 2020, fell short of winning their maiden title. However, the progress the side have made - both in terms of performances on the field as well as player recruitment - is evident and it feels like a matter of when and not if the side go on to lift the trophy for the first time. They possess a strong core of Indian players and, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have played a fearless brand of cricket that is key to long-term success in T20 cricket.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, we look at five players who the Delhi Capitals could target in order to strengthen their squad.

Piyush Chawla - Having released Sandeep Lamichhane ahead of this year's auction, the Capitals could use a spinner but might not want to fill an overseas slot. Chawla would be a sensible bid in that regard - he's a proven IPL performer and could be an excellent alternative to Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin, giving the side a formidable trio of spin bowling options.

IPL Auction 2021 Players List: Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

Alex Hales - The opening slot was an issue for Delhi last year. While Shikhar Dhawan generally held his own, the failures of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane hurt the side. Hales is another proven entity in T20 cricket and given his absence from England's white-ball squads in recent times, could well be available for the duration of the tournament. He's also in fine form, having scored 543 runs in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL).

Umesh Yadav - Having released Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, there is a need for domestic pace bowlers and the experienced Umesh fits the bill. He has struggled in recent seasons during the tournament but he has won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and is a formidable opponent when on song. At the very least, he is an excellent back-up option to have.

IPL 2021 Auctions: This 42-Year Old Will be Available; Anyone Interested?

Alex Carey - He was released from the Capitals for this auction but franchises have long used a tactic of releasing players before buying them again for a lesser fee and Carey is a good option to have on the bench. He is a valuable back-up to Rishabh Pant; Delhi have no one else to don the gloves in the his absence and Carey can produce the goods with the bat too.

Ankit Rajpoot - A strong performer in the domestic circuit, Rajpoot had a forgettable IPL 2020 and was thus released by the Rajasthan Royals, However, he is a decent player to have either as a squad option or someone who can plug an end while the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada wreak havoc on the opposition.

IPL 2021 Auction: Star Sports Brings Back Election Se Selection with a Special Twist

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams

Player Released: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Jason Roy, Alex Carey

Budget Remaining: Rs. 13.4 crore

Remaining slots

Overall: 8, Overseas: 3