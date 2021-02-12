IPL Auction 2021: Five Players Delhi Capitals Should Buy at The Auction

- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
IPL Auction 2021: Five Players Delhi Capitals Should Buy at The Auction
Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, we look at five players who the Delhi Capitals could target in order to strengthen their squad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi Capitals had a reasonably successful year in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by their standards. The perennial underachievers, who had never once reached the final of the tournament until 2020, fell short of winning their maiden title. However, the progress the side have made - both in terms of performances on the field as well as player recruitment - is evident and it feels like a matter of when and not if the side go on to lift the trophy for the first time. They possess a strong core of Indian players and, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have played a fearless brand of cricket that is key to long-term success in T20 cricket.
Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer
Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, we look at five players who the Delhi Capitals could target in order to strengthen their squad.
Piyush Chawla - Having released Sandeep Lamichhane ahead of this year's auction, the Capitals could use a spinner but might not want to fill an overseas slot. Chawla would be a sensible bid in that regard - he's a proven IPL performer and could be an excellent alternative to Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin, giving the side a formidable trio of spin bowling options.
IPL Auction 2021 Players List: Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players
Alex Hales - The opening slot was an issue for Delhi last year. While Shikhar Dhawan generally held his own, the failures of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane hurt the side. Hales is another proven entity in T20 cricket and given his absence from England's white-ball squads in recent times, could well be available for the duration of the tournament. He's also in fine form, having scored 543 runs in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL).
Umesh Yadav - Having released Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, there is a need for domestic pace bowlers and the experienced Umesh fits the bill. He has struggled in recent seasons during the tournament but he has won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and is a formidable opponent when on song. At the very least, he is an excellent back-up option to have.
IPL 2021 Auctions: This 42-Year Old Will be Available; Anyone Interested?
Alex Carey - He was released from the Capitals for this auction but franchises have long used a tactic of releasing players before buying them again for a lesser fee and Carey is a good option to have on the bench. He is a valuable back-up to Rishabh Pant; Delhi have no one else to don the gloves in the his absence and Carey can produce the goods with the bat too.
Ankit Rajpoot - A strong performer in the domestic circuit, Rajpoot had a forgettable IPL 2020 and was thus released by the Rajasthan Royals, However, he is a decent player to have either as a squad option or someone who can plug an end while the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada wreak havoc on the opposition.
IPL 2021 Auction: Star Sports Brings Back Election Se Selection with a Special Twist
Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams
Player Released: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Jason Roy, Alex Carey
Budget Remaining: Rs. 13.4 crore
Remaining slots
Overall: 8, Overseas: 3
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking