IPL Auction 2021: Five Players Kings XI Punjab Should Buy At the Auction Kings XI Punjab had a season marred by drastic lows in IPL 2021. After winning starting off well, they lost their way in the middle despite playing well in the tournament. As a result they have released some of the non-performers from the team this year. With a purse of over 53 cr they would eye some of the bigger players in the auctions. Here is a list of players KXIP can target -

1. Alex Hales

Out of the national side for quite some time now, Hales is one explosive opener. He could fit well in KXIP's middle order, which had struggled last year. He has played just six matches in the IPL so far.

2. Shaun Marsh

Another batsman who could fill the void in the middle-order is Marsh. The senior Marsh has already performed well for Punjab in the past editions, and could just prove to be a consistent performer again. In 71 IPL matches, he has 2477 runs to his name.

3. Kyle Jamieson

The lanky Kiwi all-rounder has been a revelation ever since he made his debut in Tests. He can bat as well as he can bowl and could be an excellent replacement for Glenn Maxwell. In fact he could be used as an opening bowler alongside Mohammed Shami.

4. Umesh Yadav

KXIP aren't the best fast-bowling unit for now, but if they can get Umesh Yadav, who was release by RCB -- it could be a huge boost for them. He hasn't has the best of outing in IPL for sometime now, but perhaps he can turn that around with a new team.

5. Kyle Myers

Myers was an instant hit on his Test debut where he scored a double ton against Bangladesh. But He has a decent record as a limited-overs player and could contribute to struggling KXIP side with his all-round skills.

KXIP Purse Left: 53.2 cr

Retained Players: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon