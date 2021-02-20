IPL Auction 2021: Gautam Gambhir Believes CSK Had Their Best Auction Ever While everyone wanted CSK to change their squad after their dismal show in IPL 2020, contrary to that, the team stayed with the core players and added some valuable players in the auction. They bought all-rounder Moeen Ali and K Gowtham in the IPL auction 2021. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was left impressed with CSK's strategy, and went on to say that it was the best auction the team had.

"Where is the revamp? Probably other teams needed to have more revamp than the CSK. It was the worst season they had, as everyone was talking about because they couldn't qualify for the playoffs. But they go into the auction and buy 3 players, and sit happily, in what I think is the best auction they have had till now, as compared to the other sides. This is how you build a side, this is how you build a legacy over a long period of time," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"They initially went really hard for Glenn Maxwell, but later in that same price, they have got K Gowtham and Moeen Ali. So when you can get two players at the price of one," Gambhir added.

"I know people may say that they have only bought 3 players till now, but for me, this is the best auction that CSK have had. Yes, there are some massive buys from RCB and Punjab Kings, but what CSK wanted, they got it, and that's what auctions are all about. It is not about paying huge money, but about picking who you think can add value to your squad. Both Moeen and Gowtham can deliver and actually win them the tournament as well. Both are great options for CSK," Gautam Gambhir concluded.