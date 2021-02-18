IPL Auction 2021: Glenn Maxwell Goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 Crore After Bidding War With CSK IPL Auctions 2021: Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore the IPL 2021 season.

IPL Auctions 2021: Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore the IPL 2021 season.

FOLLOW IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates

RCB and Chennai Super Kings were involved in an intense bidding war, at the end of which the Bangalore franchise trumped Chennai. Maxwell will now join Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to form a destructive batting unit on paper.

Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) after a poor 2020 season where he failed to score a single six. He made only 108 runs from 13 games in the season at a strike rate of 101.88.

Prior to the auction, Maxwell had said playing for RCB will be 'pretty cool'.

"That'll be awesome. AB [is] one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about [things]," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "It'll be awesome to work with him, and he's always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I've caught up with him, he's been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool.

"I get along with Virat pretty well. It'll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him - that's for sure."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag had called Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader', referring to his price in the player auction after the 2020 season.

"Maxwell has a record of shirking work in the past few seasons, but this time he outdid himself. This is what you call a highly paid vacation," Sehwag had said.

Maxwell responded, saying he takes it with a grain of salt.

"It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” Maxwell told The West Australian.

"He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag.

"I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now," Maxwell said.

I probably would not (compare IPL and Australia career). The way I have played international cricket, it has been more of a clearer role. I know exactly how the guys will bat around me," he said.

Maxwell had earlier explained his poor form in IPL, saying the constant role changes didn't help.

"My role in IPL changes probably for most games. In IPL, a lot of teams change their sides a lot. In the Australian set-up we have the same eleven for most of the games, we all know our roles really well," said Maxwell.

"When you are only together for two months in the year with IPL, there is going to be chopping and changing. You are always looking for that right team balance. The team you pick at the start of the tournament might not have the balance you think as you progress."

After the poor IPL season, Maxwell struck form in Australia's limited-overs series at home against India.