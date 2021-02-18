IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan Singh Goes to KKR and Kedar Jadhav to SRH

Former India players Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav were among the players to be unsold in the IPL Auction 2021. Both were with CSK prior to 2021 and were released ahead of this auction.

IPL Auction 2021: Former India players Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav were among the players to be unsold in the IPL Auction 2021 in the first lot, but found buyers in the accelerated auction with Harbjahan going to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of INR 2 crore while Kedar Jadhav was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad, again for his base price of INR 2 crore. Both were with Chennai Super Kings prior to 2021 and were released ahead of this auction.

The 40-year-old Harbhajan opted out of IPL 2020 in UAE for personal reasons, while Jadhav had a forgettable season.

Harbhajan is a star in IPL, having played 160 matches for 150 wickets at an economy of 7.05. He was with Mumbai Indians till IPL 2017, after which he was picked by CSK in 2018.

Harbhajan has played crucial roles in the success of both the franchises.

Jadhav, meanwhile, has played 87 IPL matches 1141 runs at a strike rate around 124. He had a poor season in 2020, playing 8 matches for just 62 runs at a strike rate around 93.

In other news related to CSK, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked up by franchise for Rs 7 crore. Moeen was with RCB last year, and completes CSK's quota of foreign players for IPL 2021.

CSK bowling coach L Balaji explained that Moeen gives them the flexibility as he is a spinning all-rounder who can contribute with bat and ball in different positions.

Moeen himself was pleased to be picked by CSK: "Absolutely buzzing to play for CSK. They have a massive fan base and I can't wait to play under MS Dhoni. My teammate Sam Curran is there too. This made my day, made my year."