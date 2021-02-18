IPL Auction 2021 Highlights So Far: Chris Morris Costliest Buy, Shahrukh Khan Goes to Punjab Kings IPL Auction 2021 highlights: Chris Morris becomes the costliest ever buy in auction history, Glenn Maxwell breaks the bank again while Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore

Chris Morris becomes costliest ever buy in IPL Auction

South Africa allrounder Chris Morris became the costliest ever buy in IPL Auction history as he was bought for Rs. 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

Prior to Morris, Yuvraj Singh was the costliest ever buy in auction history; he went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in IPL 2015.

Morris has played 70 IPL matches for 80 wickets at an economy of 7.81, apart from 551 runs at a strike rate above 157. He played only 9 matches in IPL 2020 due to fitness issues, but was one of the important death bowlers for RCB.

Glenn Maxwell to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore the IPL 2021 season.

RCB and Chennai Super Kings were involved in an intense bidding war, at the end of which the Bangalore franchise trumped Chennai. Maxwell will now join Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to form a destructive batting unit on paper.

Maxwell was released by Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) after a poor 2020 season where he failed to score a single six. He made only 108 runs from 13 games in the season at a strike rate of 101.88.

He overall has 1505 runs from 82 matches in IPL at an average around 22 and strike-rate of 154.67.

Jhye Richardson to Punjab Kings for 14 crore

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore for what will be his first IPL edition. Richardson became a hot pick after a terrific Big Bash League season where he emerged highest wicket taker with 29 wickets from 17 games, playing a crucial role in Perth Scorchers ending runners-up.

Richardson overall has 78 wickets from 62 T20s, 9 of which have come in international cricket. He has also played 2 Tests and 13 ODIs.

Apart from Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals were the other teams to show interest in Richardson.

K Gowtham to CSK for Rs 9.25 crore

Karnatakaoff-spinning allrounder K Gowtham was picked by CSK for a whopping price as the franchise went big on off-spinners who can bat.

Gowtham played only 2 matches in IPL 2020 for Punjab Kings before he was released by the franchise. He has overall played 24 matches for 13 wickets and 186 runs, with a batting strike rate close to 170 and bowling economy of 8.26.

Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav unsold

Former CSK players Harbhajan and Jadhav found no takers in the first round of the auction. It must be noted that players can be sold again should any franchise show interest in them later on.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan goes to Punjab Kings

Interview: Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan On Course to Making His Own Identity

TN's middle order power hitter Shahrukh Khan reaped the benefits of a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance and went to Punjab Kings for Rs. 5.25 crore.

Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore. Moeen was with RCB last year, and completes CSK's quota of foreign players for IPL 2021.

Moeen himself was pleased to be picked by CSK: Absolutely buzzing to play for CSK. They have a massive fan base and I can't wait to play under MS Dhoni. My teammate Sam Curran is there too. This made my day, made my year.