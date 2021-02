IPL Auction 2021: It's Official - Vivo is Back as IPL Title Sponsor The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday confirmed that Vivo are back as sponsors of the Indian Premier League for the 2021 edition. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the same during the player auction for 2021, welcoming them back on board.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday confirmed that Vivo is back as sponsors of the Indian Premier League for the 2021 edition. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the same during the player auction for 2021, welcoming them back on board.

FOLLOW IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates

The Indian board and Vivo have ended their IPL title sponsorship association for the 2020 season after incidents at the border which led to an anti-China feeling across the country. The central government had also banned a whole host of Chinese apps.

Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season. The Chinese mobile-manufacturer had replaced soft-drink giants PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship.

In Vivo's absence, Dream 11 was roped in as the title sponsor for the 2020 season.

More to follow...