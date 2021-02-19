CRICKETNEXT

IPL Auction 2021: KKR & SRH Ditch Local Talent, MI Tops the List

The IPL was initially started with the aim of promoting local talent, but over the years it has become more about getting the right team combination, and going for the players who have already established themselves. As a result, local talents, barring a few are not able to make it to the cash-rich league. Cricketnext takes a look at all the teams with local representation.

Mumbai Indians

Local players - 5

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar

Players Bought: Nathan Coulter Nile (5 crore), Adam Milne (3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 lakh), Marco Jansen (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals

Local players - 2

Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat

Players Bought: Chris Morris (16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (4.4 crore), Chetan Sakariya (1.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 crore), Liam Livingstone (75 lakh), Akash Singh (20 lakh), KC Cariappa (20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Local players - 2

Devdutt Padikkal, Pavan Deshpande

Players Bought: Kyle Jamieson (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Dan Christian (4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 lakh), KS Bharat (20 lakh)

Chennai Super Kings

Local players - 3

N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Harisankar Reddy

Players Bought: K Gowtham (9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (50 lakh), K Bhagath Varma (20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (20 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals

Local players - 4

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav

Players Bought: Tom Curran (5.25 crore), Steven Smith (2.2 crore), Sam Billings (2 crore), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakh), M Siddharth (20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Local players - 0

Players Bought: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Ben Cutting (75 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh)

Punjab Kings

Local players - 4

Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

Players Bought: Jhye Richardson (14 crore), Riley Meredith (8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (4.2 crore), Dawid Malan (1.5 crore), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (30 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Local players - 0

Players Bought: Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh)

