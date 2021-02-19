IPL Auction 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders & Sunrisers Hyderabad Ditch Local Talent, Mumbai Indians Tops the List The IPL was initially started with the aim of promoting local talent, but over the years it has become more about getting the right team combination, and going for the players who have already established themselves. As a result, local talents, barring a few are not able to make it to the cash-rich league. Cricketnext takes a look at all the teams with local representation.

There is no doubt the IPL has been a great platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shubman, Sanju Samson have all made their mark in the competition. However, the local talents on display in each team are something that has gone down from what they used to be in the initial phase of the tournament. Over the years for the franchises, it has become more about getting the right team combination and going for the players who have already established themselves. As a result, local talents are seldom seen featuring for the respective side. Take for instance the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi -- all from Mumbai -- plying their trade for the Delhi franchise. You talk about Mohammed Siraj and RCB comes to mind, but did you know he plays for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit.

On Thursday, Mohammad Azharuddin , former India captain and now the working president of Hyderabad Cricket Association sent out a tweet expressing disappointment over the lack of players from Hyderabad in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

While there has always been good representations of state players in the respective franchises, we now take a look at the current squads of the IPL teams and find out what the local representation is like:

Mumbai Indians - Local players - 5

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar

Players Bought: Nathan Coulter Nile (5 crore), Adam Milne (3.2 crore), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crore), James Neesham (50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 lakh), Marco Jansen (20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals - Local players - 1

Mahipal Lomror

Players Bought: Chris Morris (16.25 crore), Shivam Dube (4.4 crore), Chetan Sakariya (1.2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 crore), Liam Livingstone (75 lakh), Akash Singh (20 lakh), KC Cariappa (20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Local players - 2

Devdutt Padikkal, Pavan Deshpande

Players Bought: Kyle Jamieson (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Dan Christian (4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (20 lakh), KS Bharat (20 lakh)

Chennai Super Kings - Local players - 3

N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Harisankar Reddy

Players Bought: K Gowtham (9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (50 lakh), K Bhagath Varma (20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (20 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals - Local players - 4

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav

Players Bought: Tom Curran (5.25 crore), Steven Smith (2.2 crore), Sam Billings (2 crore), Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakh), M Siddharth (20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders - Local players - 0

Players Bought: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Ben Cutting (75 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh)

Punjab Kings - Local players - 4

Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

Players Bought: Jhye Richardson (14 crore), Riley Meredith (8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (4.2 crore), Dawid Malan (1.5 crore), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (30 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Local players - 0

Players Bought: Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh)