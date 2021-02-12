- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of Players with Base Price of Rs 20 Lakh
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 4:36 PM IST
The player's auction for the 14 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on February 18, in Chennai. All eight franchises will be looking to plug gaping holes into their squads. The eight playing teams had earlier traded a few players in the transfer window that closed on Thursday evening. They also announced a list of players who were released and retained ahead of the mini auction. It led to the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL governing council releasing the final players list after the franchises provided them with the required players list.
Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer
Among the 292 players shortlisted for the IPL 2021, the auction pool was pruned down from 1,114, which includes 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from the associate countries. A total of 61 slots have to be filled by the eight teams including 22 overseas players.
Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players
The IPL management announced a list on Thursday with a few surprises in store in the minimum base price of Rs 20 lakhs.
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores
Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Sachin Baby
|India
|32
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|25
|20
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|India
|24
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|27
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|22
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|24
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|28
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|23
|20
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|29
|20
|Pratham Singh
|India
|28
|20
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|29
|20
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|India
|33
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|25
|20
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|26
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|23
|20
|Siddhesh Lad
|India
|28
|20
|Mohammed Taha
|India
|27
|20
|Max Bryant
|Australia
|22
|20
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|26
|20
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|21
|20
List of all-rounders in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|21
|20
|K Gowtham
|India
|32
|20
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|26
|20
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|25
|20
|Ripal Patel
|India
|25
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|25
|20
|Vivek Singh
|India
|27
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|20
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|18
|20
|Rojith Ganesh
|India
|27
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|25
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|27
|20
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|30
|20
|Karan Sharma
|India
|22
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|22
|20
|R. Sonu Yadav
|India
|21
|20
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|28
|20
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|25
|20
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
|17
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|26
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|24
|20
|Ansh Patel
|India
|19
|20
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|23
|20
|Parth Sahani
|India
|28
|20
|Ankit Sharma
|India
|29
|20
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|28
|20
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|27
|20
|Rajjakuddin Ahmed
|India
|25
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|26
|20
|Kartik Kakade
|India
|25
|20
|Shoaib Khan
|India
|29
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|23
|20
|Latest Kumar Patel
|India
|20
|20
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|21
|20
|Subodh Bhati
|India
|30
|20
|Jay Bista
|India
|25
|20
|Aamir Gani
|India
|24
|20
|Karanveer Kaushal
|India
|29
|20
|Anustup Majumdar
|India
|36
|20
|Dikshanshu Negi
|India
|30
|20
|Kshitiz Sharma
|India
|30
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|24
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|29
|20
|Milind Tandon
|India
|27
|20
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|India
|28
|20
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|26
|20
|Arun Chaprana
|India
|27
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|23
|20
|Ajay Dev Goud
|India
|21
|20
|Umran Malik
|India
|21
|20
|Ravi Teja Telukupalli
|India
|26
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|India
|25
|20
|N.Tilak Varma
|India
|18
|20
|K.Bhagath Varma
|India
|22
|20
|Arshdeep Brar
|India
|27
|20
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|22
|20
|Aakarshit Gomel
|India
|27
|20
|Arjit Gupta
|India
|31
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|20
|20
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|33
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|27
|20
|Rahul Singh
|India
|28
|20
|Ajay T
|India
|21
|20
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|21
|20
|Nachiket Bhute
|India
|21
|20
|Deeparaj Gaonkar
|India
|23
|20
|M Mohammed
|India
|29
|20
|Govinda Poddar
|India
|31
|20
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|26
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|27
|20
|Aaron Hardie
|Australia
|22
|20
|Tim David
|Australia
|25
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|20
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|20
|20
|Jacques Snyman
|South Africa
|26
|20
|Josh Clarkson
|New Zealand
|24
|20
List of bowlers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|25
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|29
|20
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|23
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|24
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|18
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|25
|20
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|26
|20
|M Siddharth
|India
|22
|20
|Karanveer Singh
|India
|33
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|27
|20
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|26
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|23
|20
|Akash Deep
|India
|24
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|29
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|23
|20
|G Periyasamy
|India
|27
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|18
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|23
|20
|Prince Balwant Rai
|India
|21
|20
|Pardeep Sahu
|India
|35
|20
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|34
|20
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|India
|24
|20
|Akshay Wakhare
|India
|35
|20
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|India
|27
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|31
|20
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|24
|20
|Sayan Ghosh
|India
|28
|20
|Ronit More
|India
|29
|20
|M Nidheesh
|India
|29
|20
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|India
|22
|20
|Simarjeet Singh
|India
|23
|20
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|24
|20
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|21
|20
|Varun Choudhary
|India
|27
|20
|Prathamesh Dake
|India
|30
|20
|Baltej Dhanda
|India
|30
|20
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|23
|20
|Chama Milind
|India
|26
|20
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|29
|20
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|24
|20
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|19
|20
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|26
|20
|Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
|Afghanistan
|16
|20
|Nathan Ellis
|England
|26
|20
|Nayan Doshi
|England
|42
|20
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|22
|20
|Maheesh Theekshan
|Sri Lanka
|20
|20
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|19
|20
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|19
|20
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|35
|20
List of wicket keepers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|27
|20
|Avi Barot
|India
|28
|20
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|31
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|34
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|27
|20
|Dhruv Jurel
|India
|20
|20
|Arun Karthick
|India
|35
|20
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|26
|20
|Smit Patel
|India
|27
|20
|K.L Shrijith
|India
|24
|20
|K.S Bharat
|India
|27
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|19
|20
|Sadiq Kirmani
|India
|31
|20
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|26
|20
