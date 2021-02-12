IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of Players with Base Price of Rs 20 Lakh

CRICKETNEXT

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

The player's auction for the 14 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on February 18, in Chennai. All eight franchises will be looking to plug gaping holes into their squads. The eight playing teams had earlier traded a few players in the transfer window that closed on Thursday evening. They also announced a list of players who were released and retained ahead of the mini auction. It led to the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL governing council releasing the final players list after the franchises provided them with the required players list.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

Among the 292 players shortlisted for the IPL 2021, the auction pool was pruned down from 1,114, which includes 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from the associate countries. A total of 61 slots have to be filled by the eight teams including 22 overseas players.

Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

The IPL management announced a list on Thursday with a few surprises in store in the minimum base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores

Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Sachin BabyIndia3220
Rahul GahlautIndia2520
C.Hari NishaanthIndia2420
Rajat PatidarIndia2720
Himanshu RanaIndia2220
Himmat SinghIndia2420
Vishnu SolankiIndia2820
Shivam ChauhanIndia2320
Naushad ShaikhIndia2920
Pratham SinghIndia2820
Apoorv WankhadeIndia2920
Rajesh BishnoiIndia3320
Abhimanyu EaswaranIndia2520
Rohan KadamIndia2620
Amandeep KhareIndia2320
Siddhesh LadIndia2820
Mohammed TahaIndia2720
Max BryantAustralia2220
Jake WeatheraldAustralia2620
Finn AllenNew Zealand2120

List of all-rounders in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Ayush BadoniIndia2120
K GowthamIndia3220
Venkatesh IyerIndia2620
Shahrukh KhanIndia2520
Ripal PatelIndia2520
Atit ShethIndia2520
Vivek SinghIndia2720
Atharva AnkolekarIndia2020
Prayas BarmanIndia1820
Rojith GaneshIndia2720
Sumit KumarIndia2520
Akshdeep NathIndia2720
Pradeep SangwanIndia3020
Karan SharmaIndia2220
Utkarsh SinghIndia2220
R. Sonu YadavIndia2120
Tajinder DhillonIndia2820
Pankaj JaswalIndia2520
Khrievitso KenseIndia1720
Prerak MankadIndia2620
Shams MulaniIndia2420
Ansh PatelIndia1920
Suyash PrabhudessaiIndia2320
Parth SahaniIndia2820
Ankit SharmaIndia2920
Dhruv ShoreyIndia2820
Shubham AgrawalIndia2720
Rajjakuddin AhmedIndia2520
Baba AparajithIndia2620
Kartik KakadeIndia2520
Shoaib KhanIndia2920
Dhruv PatelIndia2320
Latest Kumar PatelIndia2020
Arjun TendulkarIndia2120
Subodh BhatiIndia3020
Jay BistaIndia2520
Aamir GaniIndia2420
Karanveer KaushalIndia2920
Anustup MajumdarIndia3620
Dikshanshu NegiIndia3020
Kshitiz SharmaIndia3020
Shubham SinghIndia2420
Shashank SinghIndia2920
Milind TandonIndia2720
Sandeep BavanakaIndia2820
Chaitanya BishnoiIndia2620
Arun ChapranaIndia2720
Yudhvir CharakIndia2320
Ajay Dev GoudIndia2120
Umran MalikIndia2120
Ravi Teja TelukupalliIndia2620
Tanay ThyagarajanIndia2520
N.Tilak VarmaIndia1820
K.Bhagath VarmaIndia2220
Arshdeep BrarIndia2720
Digvijay DeshmukhIndia2220
Aakarshit GomelIndia2720
Arjit GuptaIndia3120
Shubhang HegdeIndia2020
Anirudha JoshiIndia3320
Azim KaziIndia2720
Rahul SinghIndia2820
Ajay TIndia2120
Harsh TyagiIndia2120
Nachiket BhuteIndia2120
Deeparaj GaonkarIndia2320
M MohammedIndia2920
Govinda PoddarIndia3120
Pratyush SinghIndia2620
Nathan McAndrewAustralia2720
Aaron HardieAustralia2220
Tim DavidAustralia2520
Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa2020
Marco JansenSouth Africa2020
Jacques SnymanSouth Africa2620
Josh ClarksonNew Zealand2420

List of bowlers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Tushar DeshpandeIndia2520
Lukman Hussain MeriwalaIndia2920
Chetan SakariyaIndia2320
Kuldeep SenIndia2420
Mujtaba YousufIndia1820
Tejas BarokaIndia2520
K.C CariappaIndia2620
M SiddharthIndia2220
Karanveer SinghIndia3320
Jagadeesha SuchithIndia2720
Midhun SudhesanIndia2620
Vaibhav AroraIndia2320
Akash DeepIndia2420
Kulwant KhejroliyaIndia2920
Arzan NagwaswallaIndia2320
G PeriyasamyIndia2720
Akash SinghIndia1820
Prithviraj YarraIndia2320
Prince Balwant RaiIndia2120
Pardeep SahuIndia3520
Sagar UdeshiIndia3420
Kushaal WadhwaniIndia2420
Akshay WakhareIndia3520
Stephen CheepurupalliIndia2720
Aniket ChoudharyIndia3120
Mukesh ChoudharyIndia2420
Sayan GhoshIndia2820
Ronit MoreIndia2920
M NidheeshIndia2920
M. Harisankar ReddyIndia2220
Simarjeet SinghIndia2320
Kuldip YadavIndia2420
Zeeshan AnsariIndia2120
Varun ChoudharyIndia2720
Prathamesh DakeIndia3020
Baltej DhandaIndia3020
Saurabh DubeyIndia2320
Chama MilindIndia2620
Tanveer Ul HaqIndia2920
Wesley AgarAustralia2420
Tanveer SanghaAustralia1920
Matt KellyAustralia2620
Noor Ahmad LakanwalAfghanistan1620
Nathan EllisEngland2620
Nayan DoshiEngland4220
Kevin KoththigodaSri Lanka2220
Maheesh TheekshanSri Lanka2020
Vijayakanth ViyaskanthSri Lanka1920
Jayden SealesWest Indies1920
Jon Russ JaggesarWest Indies3520

List of wicket keepers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Mohammed AzharuddeenIndia2720
Avi BarotIndia2820
Kedar DevdharIndia3120
Sheldon JacksonIndia3420
Vishnu VinodIndia2720
Dhruv JurelIndia2020
Arun KarthickIndia3520
Nikhil NaikIndia2620
Smit PatelIndia2720
K.L ShrijithIndia2420
K.S BharatIndia2720
Aryan JuyalIndia1920
Sadiq KirmaniIndia3120
Rohit SharmaIndia2720
Josh InglisAustralia2620

