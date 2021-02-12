IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of Players with Base Price of Rs 20 Lakh IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

The player's auction for the 14 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on February 18, in Chennai. All eight franchises will be looking to plug gaping holes into their squads. The eight playing teams had earlier traded a few players in the transfer window that closed on Thursday evening. They also announced a list of players who were released and retained ahead of the mini auction. It led to the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL governing council releasing the final players list after the franchises provided them with the required players list.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

Among the 292 players shortlisted for the IPL 2021, the auction pool was pruned down from 1,114, which includes 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three from the associate countries. A total of 61 slots have to be filled by the eight teams including 22 overseas players.

Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

The IPL management announced a list on Thursday with a few surprises in store in the minimum base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores

Here’s the list of batsmen in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Sachin Baby India 32 20 Rahul Gahlaut India 25 20 C.Hari Nishaanth India 24 20 Rajat Patidar India 27 20 Himanshu Rana India 22 20 Himmat Singh India 24 20 Vishnu Solanki India 28 20 Harpreet Bhatia India 29 20 Vishnu Solanki India 28 20 Harpreet Bhatia India 29 20 Shivam Chauhan India 23 20 Naushad Shaikh India 29 20 Pratham Singh India 28 20 Apoorv Wankhade India 29 20 Rajesh Bishnoi India 33 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India 25 20 Rohan Kadam India 26 20 Amandeep Khare India 23 20 Siddhesh Lad India 28 20 Mohammed Taha India 27 20 Max Bryant Australia 22 20 Jake Weatherald Australia 26 20 Finn Allen New Zealand 21 20

List of all-rounders in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Ayush Badoni India 21 20 K Gowtham India 32 20 Venkatesh Iyer India 26 20 Shahrukh Khan India 25 20 Ripal Patel India 25 20 Atit Sheth India 25 20 Vivek Singh India 27 20 Atharva Ankolekar India 20 20 Prayas Barman India 18 20 Rojith Ganesh India 27 20 Sumit Kumar India 25 20 Akshdeep Nath India 27 20 Pradeep Sangwan India 30 20 Karan Sharma India 22 20 Utkarsh Singh India 22 20 R. Sonu Yadav India 21 20 Tajinder Dhillon India 28 20 Pankaj Jaswal India 25 20 Khrievitso Kense India 17 20 Prerak Mankad India 26 20 Shams Mulani India 24 20 Ansh Patel India 19 20 Suyash Prabhudessai India 23 20 Parth Sahani India 28 20 Ankit Sharma India 29 20 Dhruv Shorey India 28 20 Shubham Agrawal India 27 20 Rajjakuddin Ahmed India 25 20 Baba Aparajith India 26 20 Kartik Kakade India 25 20 Shoaib Khan India 29 20 Dhruv Patel India 23 20 Latest Kumar Patel India 20 20 Arjun Tendulkar India 21 20 Subodh Bhati India 30 20 Jay Bista India 25 20 Aamir Gani India 24 20 Karanveer Kaushal India 29 20 Anustup Majumdar India 36 20 Dikshanshu Negi India 30 20 Kshitiz Sharma India 30 20 Shubham Singh India 24 20 Shashank Singh India 29 20 Milind Tandon India 27 20 Sandeep Bavanaka India 28 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi India 26 20 Arun Chaprana India 27 20 Yudhvir Charak India 23 20 Ajay Dev Goud India 21 20 Umran Malik India 21 20 Ravi Teja Telukupalli India 26 20 Tanay Thyagarajan India 25 20 N.Tilak Varma India 18 20 K.Bhagath Varma India 22 20 Arshdeep Brar India 27 20 Digvijay Deshmukh India 22 20 Aakarshit Gomel India 27 20 Arjit Gupta India 31 20 Shubhang Hegde India 20 20 Anirudha Joshi India 33 20 Azim Kazi India 27 20 Rahul Singh India 28 20 Ajay T India 21 20 Harsh Tyagi India 21 20 Nachiket Bhute India 21 20 Deeparaj Gaonkar India 23 20 M Mohammed India 29 20 Govinda Poddar India 31 20 Pratyush Singh India 26 20 Nathan McAndrew Australia 27 20 Aaron Hardie Australia 22 20 Tim David Australia 25 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20 20 Marco Jansen South Africa 20 20 Jacques Snyman South Africa 26 20 Josh Clarkson New Zealand 24 20

List of bowlers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Tushar Deshpande India 25 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 29 20 Chetan Sakariya India 23 20 Kuldeep Sen India 24 20 Mujtaba Yousuf India 18 20 Tejas Baroka India 25 20 K.C Cariappa India 26 20 M Siddharth India 22 20 Karanveer Singh India 33 20 Jagadeesha Suchith India 27 20 Midhun Sudhesan India 26 20 Vaibhav Arora India 23 20 Akash Deep India 24 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India 29 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India 23 20 G Periyasamy India 27 20 Akash Singh India 18 20 Prithviraj Yarra India 23 20 Prince Balwant Rai India 21 20 Pardeep Sahu India 35 20 Sagar Udeshi India 34 20 Kushaal Wadhwani India 24 20 Akshay Wakhare India 35 20 Stephen Cheepurupalli India 27 20 Aniket Choudhary India 31 20 Mukesh Choudhary India 24 20 Sayan Ghosh India 28 20 Ronit More India 29 20 M Nidheesh India 29 20 M. Harisankar Reddy India 22 20 Simarjeet Singh India 23 20 Kuldip Yadav India 24 20 Zeeshan Ansari India 21 20 Varun Choudhary India 27 20 Prathamesh Dake India 30 20 Baltej Dhanda India 30 20 Saurabh Dubey India 23 20 Chama Milind India 26 20 Tanveer Ul Haq India 29 20 Wesley Agar Australia 24 20 Tanveer Sangha Australia 19 20 Matt Kelly Australia 26 20 Noor Ahmad Lakanwal Afghanistan 16 20 Nathan Ellis England 26 20 Nayan Doshi England 42 20 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 22 20 Maheesh Theekshan Sri Lanka 20 20 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka 19 20 Jayden Seales West Indies 19 20 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 35 20

List of wicket keepers in the minimum base price (Rs 20 lakh) bracket - Indian and Overseas