IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of Players with Price Range Rs 1 Crore and Above

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price | The auction list also features 12 players with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Indian talents such as Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are in the list of 23 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore and above, here’s a breakdown

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price | The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is expected to begin in India from April 2021. Ahead of the auction, the IPL governing council released a list of 292 players who are set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021. The initial list had close to 1,114 cricketers who had initially registered for the auction. However, the final list was trimmed after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players, earlier this year.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

There will be 61 slots spread across eight franchises up for grabs. Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.2 crore) while CSK will have an interesting auction with a Rs 19.9 crore purse and six slots to fill. Royal Challengers Bangalore will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers have only three vacancies, among others.

Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations were enlisted for the auctions. The IPL management has earmarked Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price that has 10 players. Indian players such as Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, overseas recruits like Steve Smith and Glen Maxwell feature in it among others.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores

The auction list also features 12 players with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Indian talents such as Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are in the list of 23 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore and above, here’s a breakdown:

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)Specialisation
Tom CurranEngland26150All-rounder
Alex HalesEngland32150Batsman
Dawid MalanEngland33150All-rounder
Lewis GregoryEngland28150All-rounder
Adil RashidEngland33150All-rounder
David WilleyEngland31150All-rounder
Morne MorkelSouth Africa36150Bowler
Mujeeb Ur RahmanAfghanistan20150Bowler
Alex CareyAustralia29150Wicketkeeper
Jhye RichardsonAustralia24150Bowler
Nathan Coulter‐NileAustralia33150Bowler
Shaun MarshAustralia37150Batsman
Hanuma VihariIndia27100Batsman
Umesh YadavIndia33100Bowler
Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh25100Bowler
Sheldon CottrellWest Indies31100Bowler
Evin LewisWest Indies29100Batsman
Matthew WadeAustralia33100Wicket keeper
Marnus LabuschagneAustralia26100All-rounder
Aaron FinchAustralia34100Batsman
Billy StanlakeAustralia26100Bowler
Moises HenriquesAustralia34100All-rounder
Jason BehrendorffAustralia30100Bowler

