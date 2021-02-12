CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: List of Players with Price Range Between Rs 30 to 75 Lakh

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: List of Players with Price Range Between Rs 30 to 75 Lakh

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen that also includes Karun Nair in the mid-range price category.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: List of Players with Price Range Between Rs 30 to 75 Lakh

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price | The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s final player auction list was officially announced on Thursday. A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the 14th edition of the IPL mini-auction which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18. The eight participating franchises of the IPL 2021 have submitted the shortlist of players after 1,114 players registered their respective names for the upcoming auction.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

In the mini-auction, a total of 164 Indian, 125 overseas cricketers, and three players from associate countries were enlisted. There are 10 players in the highest bracket of Rs 10 crore. While, the IPL governing council earmarked Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price that has 10 players.

Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

Among batsmen, the list features international talents such as Darren Bravo and Corey Anderson feature in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Kiwi player Martin Guptill and Pretorian Rassie Van Der Dussen feature in the auction pool with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores

Between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen that also includes Karun Nair in the mid-range price category.

Here’s the list of batsmen in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Darren BravoWest Indies3275
Corey AndersonWest Indies3075
Cheteshwar PujaraIndia3350
Karun NairIndia2950
Rassie Van Der DussenSouth Africa3250
Martin GuptillNew Zealand3250
Devon ConwayNew Zealand2950
New ZealandWest Indies2750

In the all-rounder’s list, South African cricketer Chris Morris was surprisingly released by Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) features with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. The list also includes England’s Liam Livingstone and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mahmud Ullah in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While it also has Indian prodigy Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the Rs 50 lakh bracket.

Here’s the list of all-rounders in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Chris MorrisSouth Africa3375
Ben CuttingAustralia3475
Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand2675
Fabian AllenWest Indies2575
Daniel ChristianAustralia3775
Liam LivingstoneEngland2775
Keemo PaulWest Indies2375
Mohammad Mahmud UllahBangladesh3575
Sherfane RutherfordWest Indies2275
Hilton CartwrightAustralia2975
James FaulknerAustralia3075
Shivam DubeIndia2750
Pawan NegiIndia2850
Gurkeerat SinghIndia3050
Colin De GrandhommeNew Zealand3450
Thisara PereraSri Lanka3250
Mohammad ShaifuddinBangladesh2450
Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka2350
Karim JanatAfghanistan2250
Scott KuggeleijnNew Zealand2950
James NeeshamNew Zealand3050
Wayne ParnellSouth Africa3150
Carlos BrathwaiteWest Indies3250
Rishi DhawanIndia3150
Andile PhehlukwayoSouth Africa2550
Dasun ShanakaSri Lanka2950
Isuru UdanaSri Lanka3350
Ravi BoparaEngland3550
George LindeSouth Africa2950
Kyle MayersWest Indies2850
Daryl MitchellNew Zealand2950
Colin MunroNew Zealand3450
Dwaine PretoriusSouth Africa3250
Romario ShepherdWest Indies2650
Stuart BinnyIndia3650
Akeal HoseinWest Indies2750
Parvez RasoolIndia3250
David WieseSouth Africa3550
Jack WildermuthAustralia2750
Jalaj SaxenaIndia3430
Chris GreenAustralia2730

The bowlers list includes former RCB player Tim Southee in the Rs 75 lakh price bracket and features five Indian players. Piyush Chawal re-enters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, after being released by Chennai Super Kings.

Player NameCountryAgeBase Price (in lakhs)
Tim SoutheeNew Zealand3275
Fidel EdwardsWest Indies3975
Qais AhmadAfghanistan2050
Naveen Ul HaqAfghanistan2150
Sean AbbottAustralia2950
Joel ParisAustralia2850
Reece TopleyEngland2750
Piyush ChawlaIndia3250
Rahul SharmaIndia3450
Varun AaronIndia3150
Mohit SharmaIndia3250
Abhimanyu MithunIndia3150
Adam MilneNew Zealand2850
Ish SodhiNew Zealand2850
Mitchell McClenaghanNew Zealand3450
Matt HenryNew Zealand2950
Neil WagnerNew Zealand3550
Jacob DuffyNew Zealand2650
Blair TicknerNew Zealand2750
Beuran HendricksSouth Africa3050
Hardus ViljoenSouth Africa3250
Daryn DupavillonSouth Africa2650
Dushmanta ChameeraSri Lanka2950
Oshane ThomasWest Indies2450
Chemar HolderWest Indies2350
Alzarri JosephWest Indies2450
Obed MccoyWest Indies2450
Shannon GabrielWest Indies3250
Fazalhaq FarooqiAfghanistan2040
Riley MeredithAustralia2440
Brendan DoggettAustralia2640
Mark SteketeeAustralia2740
Sandeep LamichhaneNepal2040
Ali KhanUSA3040
Ben DwarshuisAustralia2630
Ankit Singh RajpootIndia2730

Finally, the list features wicket keepers that are in the mid-price range. It has five foreign players, that includes talents like Aussie Ben McDermott and Sri Lankan Kusal Perera, among others.

Full nameCountryAgeBase price (Rs lakh)
Kusal PereraSri Lanka3050
Glenn PhillipsNew Zealand2450
Ben DuckettEngland2650
Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistan1950
Ben McdermottAustralia2650

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches