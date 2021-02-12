- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: List of Players with Price Range Between Rs 30 to 75 Lakh
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Between Rs 30 and 75 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara continues to feature in the auction pool as he has entered with a base price of Rs 50 lakh among batsmen that also includes Karun Nair in the mid-range price category.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 1:23 PM IST
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price | The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s final player auction list was officially announced on Thursday. A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the 14th edition of the IPL mini-auction which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18. The eight participating franchises of the IPL 2021 have submitted the shortlist of players after 1,114 players registered their respective names for the upcoming auction.
Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer
In the mini-auction, a total of 164 Indian, 125 overseas cricketers, and three players from associate countries were enlisted. There are 10 players in the highest bracket of Rs 10 crore. While, the IPL governing council earmarked Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price that has 10 players.
Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players
Among batsmen, the list features international talents such as Darren Bravo and Corey Anderson feature in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Kiwi player Martin Guptill and Pretorian Rassie Van Der Dussen feature in the auction pool with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores
Here’s the list of batsmen in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|32
|75
|Corey Anderson
|West Indies
|30
|75
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|33
|50
|Karun Nair
|India
|29
|50
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|32
|50
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|32
|50
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|27
|50
In the all-rounder’s list, South African cricketer Chris Morris was surprisingly released by Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) features with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. The list also includes England’s Liam Livingstone and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mahmud Ullah in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While it also has Indian prodigy Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the Rs 50 lakh bracket.
Here’s the list of all-rounders in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|33
|75
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|34
|75
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|26
|75
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|25
|75
|Daniel Christian
|Australia
|37
|75
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|27
|75
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|23
|75
|Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
|Bangladesh
|35
|75
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|22
|75
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|29
|75
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|30
|75
|Shivam Dube
|India
|27
|50
|Pawan Negi
|India
|28
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|30
|50
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|32
|50
|Mohammad Shaifuddin
|Bangladesh
|24
|50
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|23
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|22
|50
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|30
|50
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|31
|50
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|32
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|31
|50
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|25
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|29
|50
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|33
|50
|Ravi Bopara
|England
|35
|50
|George Linde
|South Africa
|29
|50
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|28
|50
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|32
|50
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|26
|50
|Stuart Binny
|India
|36
|50
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|27
|50
|Parvez Rasool
|India
|32
|50
|David Wiese
|South Africa
|35
|50
|Jack Wildermuth
|Australia
|27
|50
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|34
|30
|Chris Green
|Australia
|27
|30
The bowlers list includes former RCB player Tim Southee in the Rs 75 lakh price bracket and features five Indian players. Piyush Chawal re-enters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, after being released by Chennai Super Kings.
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Base Price (in lakhs)
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|32
|75
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|39
|75
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|20
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|21
|50
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|29
|50
|Joel Paris
|Australia
|28
|50
|Reece Topley
|England
|27
|50
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|32
|50
|Rahul Sharma
|India
|34
|50
|Varun Aaron
|India
|31
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|32
|50
|Abhimanyu Mithun
|India
|31
|50
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|28
|50
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|28
|50
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|35
|50
|Jacob Duffy
|New Zealand
|26
|50
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|27
|50
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|30
|50
|Hardus Viljoen
|South Africa
|32
|50
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|26
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|29
|50
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|23
|50
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Shannon Gabriel
|West Indies
|32
|50
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|20
|40
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|24
|40
|Brendan Doggett
|Australia
|26
|40
|Mark Steketee
|Australia
|27
|40
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|20
|40
|Ali Khan
|USA
|30
|40
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|26
|30
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|27
|30
Finally, the list features wicket keepers that are in the mid-price range. It has five foreign players, that includes talents like Aussie Ben McDermott and Sri Lankan Kusal Perera, among others.
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Base price (Rs lakh)
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|30
|50
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|24
|50
|Ben Duckett
|England
|26
|50
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|19
|50
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|26
|50
