IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: List of Players with Price Range Between Rs 30 to 75 Lakh

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price | The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s final player auction list was officially announced on Thursday. A total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the 14th edition of the IPL mini-auction which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18. The eight participating franchises of the IPL 2021 have submitted the shortlist of players after 1,114 players registered their respective names for the upcoming auction.

Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

In the mini-auction, a total of 164 Indian, 125 overseas cricketers, and three players from associate countries were enlisted. There are 10 players in the highest bracket of Rs 10 crore. While, the IPL governing council earmarked Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price that has 10 players.

Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players

Among batsmen, the list features international talents such as Darren Bravo and Corey Anderson feature in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Kiwi player Martin Guptill and Pretorian Rassie Van Der Dussen feature in the auction pool with a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Players with a Maximum Base Price of INR 2 crores

Here’s the list of batsmen in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Darren Bravo West Indies 32 75 Corey Anderson West Indies 30 75 Cheteshwar Pujara India 33 50 Karun Nair India 29 50 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 32 50 Martin Guptill New Zealand 32 50 Devon Conway New Zealand 29 50 New Zealand West Indies 27 50

In the all-rounder’s list, South African cricketer Chris Morris was surprisingly released by Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) features with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. The list also includes England’s Liam Livingstone and Bangladesh’s Mohammad Mahmud Ullah in the Rs 75 lakh bracket. While it also has Indian prodigy Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the Rs 50 lakh bracket.

Here’s the list of all-rounders in the Rs 30-75 lakh bracket:

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Chris Morris South Africa 33 75 Ben Cutting Australia 34 75 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 26 75 Fabian Allen West Indies 25 75 Daniel Christian Australia 37 75 Liam Livingstone England 27 75 Keemo Paul West Indies 23 75 Mohammad Mahmud Ullah Bangladesh 35 75 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 22 75 Hilton Cartwright Australia 29 75 James Faulkner Australia 30 75 Shivam Dube India 27 50 Pawan Negi India 28 50 Gurkeerat Singh India 30 50 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 34 50 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 32 50 Mohammad Shaifuddin Bangladesh 24 50 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 23 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan 22 50 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 29 50 James Neesham New Zealand 30 50 Wayne Parnell South Africa 31 50 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 32 50 Rishi Dhawan India 31 50 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 25 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 29 50 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 33 50 Ravi Bopara England 35 50 George Linde South Africa 29 50 Kyle Mayers West Indies 28 50 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 29 50 Colin Munro New Zealand 34 50 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 32 50 Romario Shepherd West Indies 26 50 Stuart Binny India 36 50 Akeal Hosein West Indies 27 50 Parvez Rasool India 32 50 David Wiese South Africa 35 50 Jack Wildermuth Australia 27 50 Jalaj Saxena India 34 30 Chris Green Australia 27 30

The bowlers list includes former RCB player Tim Southee in the Rs 75 lakh price bracket and features five Indian players. Piyush Chawal re-enters the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, after being released by Chennai Super Kings.

Player Name Country Age Base Price (in lakhs) Tim Southee New Zealand 32 75 Fidel Edwards West Indies 39 75 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 21 50 Sean Abbott Australia 29 50 Joel Paris Australia 28 50 Reece Topley England 27 50 Piyush Chawla India 32 50 Rahul Sharma India 34 50 Varun Aaron India 31 50 Mohit Sharma India 32 50 Abhimanyu Mithun India 31 50 Adam Milne New Zealand 28 50 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 28 50 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand 34 50 Matt Henry New Zealand 29 50 Neil Wagner New Zealand 35 50 Jacob Duffy New Zealand 26 50 Blair Tickner New Zealand 27 50 Beuran Hendricks South Africa 30 50 Hardus Viljoen South Africa 32 50 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 26 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 29 50 Oshane Thomas West Indies 24 50 Chemar Holder West Indies 23 50 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 24 50 Obed Mccoy West Indies 24 50 Shannon Gabriel West Indies 32 50 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 20 40 Riley Meredith Australia 24 40 Brendan Doggett Australia 26 40 Mark Steketee Australia 27 40 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 20 40 Ali Khan USA 30 40 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 26 30 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 27 30

Finally, the list features wicket keepers that are in the mid-price range. It has five foreign players, that includes talents like Aussie Ben McDermott and Sri Lankan Kusal Perera, among others.