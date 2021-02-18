CRICKETNEXT

IPL Auction 2021 News Live Updates: 61 Slots , 292 Players; All Eyes on Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith

IPL Auction 2021 News, India Premier League (IPL 14) Live Updates:  The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

08:11 (IST)

"In the event of ECB Selectors wishing to select a player for the 1st Test v New Zealand whose franchise has made it through to the knockout stages of the Tournament, but who is not featuring in the starting XI, the relevant franchise is requested to release such player early so that they can participate in the Test Match," the IPL email read.

08:01 (IST)

Other players who are a part of the auction, and could miss the tour are Mark Wood and Moeen Ali. Having said that, the schedule, venues and dates are yet to be finalised for the tournament this year. On Tuesday, the IPL management sent out an email to the franchises, listing out the availability of players from all the top countries.

07:55 (IST)

In the latest blow to England, some of their multi-format players including the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, could miss the two-Test series against New Zealand in June due to a clash with the knock-out phases of the IPL. Other players who could be missing in action for the series will be Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) and Jonny Bairstow, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

07:46 (IST)

"You have been in the competition to win, there are always small margins but at the same time they might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohd Shami there is no one who could compliment him. Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick - Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers. If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view – so they can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson – so they can pick both of them," said Gambhir on 'Cricket Connected' show.

07:39 (IST)

“They were a bit unlucky; I would say. One of the games I still remember, obviously was against Delhi Capitals, one game was against KKR where they missed by an inch. But there are no excuses; ultimately if you don’t win, you don’t win – as simple as it gets.

07:26 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab played well under KL Rahul last year, but just failed to close matches in crucial moments. That also brought to the fore, the failure of some of the key players in the side. With the IPL 2021 auction around the corner, former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir named a few players on Star Sports, that the Punjab team should aim to buy.

07:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome as we build up to IPL 2021 Player Auction. The Auction will start at 3 pm today and we will have you covered throughout the day. 

When and where is the IPL auction for IPL 2021?

The IPL auctions for 2021 season will be held on February 18, Thursday in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 auction start?

3:00 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2021 List of Players With Price: Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer

Where to watch the IPL 2021 auction live?

Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Mystery Spinners Who Have Started Bidding Wars in IPL Auctions

How to watch the IPL 2021 auction online?

Available on Hotstar.

Is it a mega auction?

No, the auction for the 2021 season is not a mega auction. However, there are still quite a few star players available to be picked.

How many players are set to be auctioned?

A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. However that list was cut down to 292 after the franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

Who are the players with maximum base price?

INR 2 Crore is the highest base price with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Who are the big names in the auction?

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Jhye Richardson, Kyle Jamieson

Who opted out?

Among the big names, Mitchell Starc, Tom Banton and Joe Root are a few who opted out of the tournament.

Some Indian names to watch out for?

Shivam Dube (allrounder), Shahrukh Khan (batsmen - Tamil Nadu), Mohammed Azharuddeen (batsman - Kerala), Lukman Meriwala (pacer - Baroda), Vishnu Solanki (batsman - Baroda), Siddharth Manimaran (bowler - Tamil Nadu). And of course, Harbhajan Singh, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.

What's the available budget and player slots for each team?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 06

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 19.90 crore

Released players: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 13.04 crore

Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Punjab Kings

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 03

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 05

Salary cap available: 53.20 crore

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 06

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 02

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Released players: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of foreign players: 04

Available slots: 07

Overseas slot: 04

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Released players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 14

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 35.40 crore

Released players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 03

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Released players: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj.

Upcoming Matches