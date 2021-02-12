- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
IPL Auction 2021 Players List: Teams Not Interested as Sreesanth Fails to Make the Cut in Final List of 292 Players
Sreessanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
Former India international and Kerala pacer S Sreesanth who had reportedly registered his name for the IPL 2021 Play Auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai had failed to make the cut. Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again.
Full List of 292 Players Who Will Go Under the Hammer
Sreesanth was named in Kerala's Syed Mushtaq Ali Torphy squad. Kerala failed to go past the group stages despite winning three out of their five games. Sreesanth played all five matches for his state bowling 18 overs and managing to oick four wickets at 44.50 and conceding runs at an economy of 9.88. While Sreesanth failed to make the final 292 with teams not showing any interest, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara found takers as he was named in the final list of 292 players, with a base price of 50 Lakhs, while Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was also listed at a base price of 20 lakh.
42-year-old Nayan Doshi, who was also one of the players to registered, too has been listed at a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. He will be the oldest player up for grabs at the event. Doshi, son of former India spinner Dilip Doshi, wants to make his father proud and hasn't given up on his career. He also has some IPL experience playing for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2010 and 2011 respectively. His domestic record is also very impressive. He has played 70 first class matches and picked up 166 wickets with his left-arm spin. He has also featured in 74 List A Games and scalped 64 wickets. In domestic T20 games, Doshi has picked up 68 wickets from 52 matches, at an excellent average of 16.80 and a miserly economy rate of just 6.80.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction. INR 2 Crore is the highest base prize with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking