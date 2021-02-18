IPL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Players Sold in The Auction

Here's a full list of the players who have been sold in the IPL 2021 auction.

The IPL 2021 Player auction featured a total of 292 players who are went under the hammer in Chennai on Fenruary 18 (Thursday). The initial list had close to 1,114 cricketers who had registered for the auction. However, the final list was trimmed after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players. There were a total of 61 slots spread across eight franchises up for grabs. Among the 292 players were approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players and three from associate nations were enlisted for the auctions. The auction is coming hot off the heels of the previous edition of the tournament that was held in September 2020. (IPL 2021 Auction live updates)

Chris Morris - RR

Kyle Jamieson - RCB

Glenn Maxwell - RCB

Jhye Richardson - PK

Krishnappa Gowtham - CSK

Riley Meredith - PK

Moeen Ali - CSK

Shahrukh Khan - PK

Tom Curran - DC

Nathan Coulter-Nile - MI

Cheteshwar Pujara - CSK

Steve Smith - DC

Umesh Yadav - DC

M Siddharth - DC

Lukman Meriwala - DC

Vishnu Vinod - DC

Ripal Patel - DC

Shakib Al Hasan - KKR

Sheldon Jackson - KKR

Moises Henriques - PK

Dawid Malan - PK

Adam Milne - MI

Piyush Chawla - MI

Sachin Baby - RCB

Mohammed Azharuddeen - RCB

Rajat Patidar - RCB

Shivam Dube - RR

Chetan Sakariya - RR

Mustafizur Rahman - RR

KC Cariappa - RR

Jagadeesha Suchith - SRH

Among the players who went unsold were Harbhajan Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Kedar Jadhav, Mustafizur Rahman and Aaron Finch.

Talking about why Royals went all out on Morris, team COO Jake Luch McCrum said: "We actually spoke to Chris before the auction itself, and did a full medical review of him. He's in a bubble in South Africa now, about to play the domestic competition.

"Chris is an ex -Royal, and he's one of those players with experience and who can deal with a price tag like that. We've re-balanced the side this year, he will fill in an important role for us.

"He is a quality bowler through all phases of the game, and also he can win us the game with the bat as well."

Earlier, KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.

"We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.