IPL Auction 2021: Who is Shahrukh Khan, the 5.25 Crore Punjab Kings Player? Tamil Nadu's middle order power hitter Shahrukh Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore on the back of an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Shahrukh as tipped to make it big in the auction as he is a rare domestic batsman who can get quick runs in the latter stages of an innings. Shahrukh had batted only four times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, but made impact in each of the innings, especially in the quarterfinal and the final. His scores in the tournament were: 12 (4) vs Jharkhand, 18* (10) vs Odisha, 40* (19) vs Himachal Pradesh - quarterfinal, 18* (7) vs Baroda - final.

Shahrukh, who rose through the ranks in Tamil Nadu circuit and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, has played 31 T20s for 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39. He is also a useful legspinner.

By 18, Shahrukh had made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the shorter formats and made it to the Ranji Trophy squad. He even narrowly missed the bus to the Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup in 2014.

Yet, it's only in the last two years that Shahrukh is really coming off age in his cricket career. He made it to the Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy squad last season as a cover for M Vijay, but through sheer weight of performances, has become one of the mainstays of the state's limited-overs batting.

Not necessarily through big knocks, but through high impact performances as a hard-hitting finisher.

In a recent interview to Cricketnext, Shahrukh had said he was disappointed to miss out on an IPL contract last year, but was confident people are beginning to value 'impact' knocks.

"I was definitely disappointed. If I tell you I wasn't disappointed, I'm lying," he says. "But I overcame it really well. Looking back, I knew what was coming next, I knew what to do next," he said.

"A lot of batsmen score runs, but everyone is starting to see who is creating impact. I've scored a lot of runs in age group cricket till Under-19 but I didn't get that break. Now I'm getting that break.

"Looking back, more than the runs, it's the impact innings that are more commanding.

"Definitely there is demand for Indian finishers, everyone knows it. A power hitter who can bat at No. 6 or so depending on the situation, with an ability to change the game... there's always demand for such players, especially at present."

He had also opened up about the need to keep working on his finishing skills.

"As a finisher, you have to keep sharpening your skills because bowlers will quickly find you out. If they see you hitting a specific length or line, they'll change it. When you go lower down the order, there are five people outside the circle and the bowlers keep changing up. So I worked a lot on my skills, my hitting areas. There are still a lot of areas to improve, just trying to improve every day."