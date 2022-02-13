IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan’s Rumored Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Reacts After Wicketkeeper-batter Lands a Whopping Rs 15.25 Crore Deal

Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction as he landed a whopping Rs 15.25 crore bid at the action table from the Mumbai Indian, making him the second most expensive Indian buy in the IPL auction history, only behind Yuvraj Singh. He also became the 4th most expensive player overall in history the history of IPL auctions and is currently the costliest buy this year with Deepak Chahar behind him with a Rs 14 crore price tag (CSK).

Interestingly, Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. There was a fierce bidding war between MI, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the price shot from his base price of Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.25 crore. The 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes during IPL 2020 proving his big-hitting abilities. And the fact that he’s a captaincy material makes him a lucrative prospect. He has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike rate of 136.34. He made his India debut last year and has so far played three ODIs and five T20Is.

Kishan took to Instagram to thank Mumbai Indians for showing faith in him and goes without saying the 23-year-old was flooded with congratulatory messages, and one message that stood out was that of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend.

While the duo has not made the relationship official, social media has been obsessed with the dup ever since their photos went surfaced on various micro-blogging platforms. Reacting to Kishan’s video post on Twitter Hundia wrote, “Proud and how.” And followed it up with a fire and a blue heart emoji.

Who is Aditi Hundia – Ishan Kishan’s rumoured girlfriend?

Born on January 15, 1997, Rajasthan-born Jaipur-born Aditi came into the limelight during the IPL final in 2019 when Mumbai defeated Chennai to win the title. After this, rumours started to do the rounds that Aditi is seeing the Jharkhand cricketer. Aditi started her modelling career with Elite Miss Rajasthan in 2016. She was the runner up in it. After this, she won the title of Femina Miss India Rajasthan. In the same year, she was in the top 15 in Femina Miss India 2017. Aditi won the title of Miss Supernatural in 2018. She then got a chance to participate in Miss Universe 2018 pageant

