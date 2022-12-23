IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green Becomes 2nd Most-Expensive Player in Tournament History as MI Gets him Rs 17.5 Cr

Cameron Green irked a massive bidding tussle among the franchises at the mini-auction on Friday in Kochi. 5-time champions Mumbai Indians got the hold of the Australian all-rounder for an enormous sum of Rs 17.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Mumbai jumped in the bidding right after Green’s name was announced by auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. They faced initial competition from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but the Virat Kohli-starrer side backed off as the bidding went higher.

The bidding war turned more intense when Delhi Capitals jumped into the race to compete with MI to get their hands on the Australian all-rounder. Once the price crossed the 17-crore barrier, the Capitals withdrew and Mumbai got Green onboard at a final price of Rs 17.5 crore.

MI owner Aakash Ambani was elated over getting Cameron Green on his side. Addressing the press after the second round of the mini-auction, the former said the Australian all-rounder’s presence will add more value to the team for a lifetime.

“Cam Green we tracked for 2-3 years, and his recent performance against India we thought that us that is the kind of player we need. We were looking for players who are younger, that give us more lifetime value, that’s why cam is the perfect guy to come in – all three (bought so far) are fantastic players very happy to get Cam,” Aakash said.

This 23-year-old Western Australian all-rounder is his country’s one of the most exciting talents. His two quickfire fifties as an opener against India in three-match series this year as an opener made him a star to watch out for.

IPL 2023 is going to be the maiden season for Cameron Green. As far as his international career is concerned, the all-rounder has played 8 games, scoring 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. He has also bowled in 7 innings and has taken 5 wickets.

