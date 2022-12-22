IPL Auction 2023: Check Out The Full List Of Overseas Players

The much-awaited mini-auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be held in Kochi on December 23. Fans are gearing up to witness the exciting auction in which 405 players will go under the hammer. As many as 132 overseas players have made it to the final list and would try their luck in the auction.

The likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal are expected to rake in the moolah. All of these players are T20 superstars and are genuine match-winners. In fact, Stokes and Curran played a pivotal role in England’s T20 World Cup triumph.

SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have big purses and will be targeting either one of these all-rounders. However, teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indian may also go big on Stokes.

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to fill the void created by the retirement of Kieron Pollard. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran can emerge as the dark horses of the auction. England batter Joe Root is in the Rs 1 crore bracket and it will be interesting to see if any franchise picks him up.

Base Price of Rs 2 crore

Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Tom Banton, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

Base Price of Rs 1.5 crore

Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford

Base Price of Rs 1 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Joe Root, Luke Wood, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall

Base Price of Rs 75 lakh

Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Darcy Short, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, David Payne, Wayne Parnell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ish Sodhi

Base Price of Rs 50 lakh

Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Karim Janat, Ben Mcdermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Billy Stanlake, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, George Garton, Richard Gleeson, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Josh Little, Scott Kuggeleijn, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Keshav Maharaj, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani

Base Price of Rs 40 lakh

Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Helm, James Fuller, Benny Howell

Base Price of Rs 20 lakh

Izharulhaq Naveed, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hayden Kerr, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan McAndrew, Christopher Benjamin, Paul van Meekeren, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, Evan Jones, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Connor Esterhuizen, Ottneil Baartman, Jordan Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen, Karthik Meiyappan, McKenny Clarke, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Forde

