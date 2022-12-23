CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran Joins LSG For Rs 16 Crore, Ben Stokes to CSK For Rs 16.25 Crore; Sam Curran Most Expensive at Rs 18.5 Crore

IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran Joins LSG For Rs 16 Crore, Ben Stokes to CSK For Rs 16.25 Crore; Sam Curran Most Expensive at Rs 18.5 Crore

LIVE IPL Auction 2023, IPL Auction Updates, Players List, Teams, Indian Premier League 2023 Auction from Kochi, Which Cricketer Will Go Big? IPL Mini Auction 2023 Live Details

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 16:47 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Live IPL Auction Updates: The Indian Premier League 2023 Mini-auction take centerstage as 405 players go under the hammer in Kochi. The 10 franchises shortlisted a total of 369 players from the initial list of 991 players. 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Key Events

Dec 23, 2022 16:47 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Anmolpreet Sigh Unsold

Anmolpreet Sigh goes under the hammer but fails to attract any bids and goes unsold

Dec 23, 2022 16:44 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates

Big Unsold Players in IPL 2022 Auction
Dec 23, 2022 16:41 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates

Dec 23, 2022 16:37 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Shocking Unsold Players

  • Shakib Al Hasan, Base Price – INR 1.5 Crore
  • Adam Zampa, Base Price – INR 1.5 Crore
  • Mujeeb Rahman, Base Price – INR 1 Crore
Dec 23, 2022 16:34 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Smart Buys So Far

Adil Rashid – Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 2 Crore

Phil Salt – Delhi Capitals – INR 2 Crore

Sikandar Raza – Punjab Kings – INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:28 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Mayank Markande Joins SRH For 50 Lakh

Mayank Markande is in the action and Sunrisers Hyderabad make the move for him. SRH sign him for INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:27 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Mujeeb Rahman Unsold

Mujeeb Rahman under the hammer and big shock here as he goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:27 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Tabraiz Shamsi Unsold

The South African spinner also fails to get any attraction and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:26 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adam Zampa Unsold

Adam Zampa is going under the hammer and shockingly he fails to find any bid and goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:25 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Akeal Hosein Unsold

Akeal Hosein fails to attract any bid and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:25 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adil Rashid Joins SRH

Veteran English spinner Adil Rashid is going under the hammer and Sunrisers Hyderabad sign him for just INR 2 Crore. What a deal for SRH.

Dec 23, 2022 16:24 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Ishant Sharma Joins Delhi Capitals

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma joins his old franchise Delhi Capitals for INR 50 Lakh

Dec 23, 2022 16:23 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Jhye Richardson Joins Mumbai Indians

Jhye Richardson goes under the hammer and Mumbai Indians sign him for the base price of INR 1.5 crore

Dec 23, 2022 16:22 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Adam Milne Unsold

Kiwi pacer Adam Milne goes under the hammer and he fails to attract any bid and remains unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:21 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Jaydev Unadkat Joins LSG

Jaydev Unadkat is the next pacer in the auction and Lucknow Super Giants sign him for INR 50 lakh.

Dec 23, 2022 16:20 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Reece Topley Joins RCB

Reece Topley is the next bowler going under the hammer and Mumbai Indians start the bidding here and their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings join the race. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the race now and they managed to sign him for INR 1.9 crore

Dec 23, 2022 16:18 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Chris Jordan Unsold

English pacer Chris Jordan is going under the hammer and the World Cup-winning player fails to attract any bids and goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:17 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Phil Salt Joins Delhi Capitals

Phil Salt is going under the hammer now and Delhi Capitals make the first bid for him. And what a shocker as DC sign Phil Salt for just INR 2 Crore.

Dec 23, 2022 16:16 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Tom Banton Unsold

No bidding for Tom Banton and he goes unsold.

Dec 23, 2022 16:13 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Heinrich Klaasen Joins SRH For 5.25 crore

Dec 23, 2022 16:11 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Nicholas Pooran For INR 16 Crore.

Dec 23, 2022 15:51 IST

Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Top Buys So Far

Dec 23, 2022 15:43 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Ben Stokes joins CSK for a INR 16.25 crore

Dec 23, 2022 15:37 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Cameron Green Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore

Dec 23, 2022 15:25 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Sam Curran Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Joins PBKS For INR 18.5 Crore

Dec 23, 2022 15:03 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Sign Ajinkya Rahane For 50 lakh

Dec 23, 2022 15:01 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Mayank Agarwal Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad For INR 8.25 Crore

Dec 23, 2022 14:53 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Harry Brook Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad For INR 13.25 Crore

Dec 23, 2022 14:42 IST

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Williamson Joins Gujarat Titans For INR 2 Crore

Star players from all across the globe like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal are expected to attract big bids in the mini-auction as almost all franchises have retained their core sides. Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the auction with the biggest purse as they have Rs 42.25 crore to spend as they will also sign a player who can lead the squad as they have already released Kane Williamson. While two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

Interestingly, each franchise is subject to a total salary cap of Rs 95 crores, 5 crores more than the previous auction. However, all ten teams have used a substantial portion of their salary cap on retentions. Teams revealed the list of retained players for the next season of IPL on November 15.

IPL Auction 2023: CSK Retained Players List

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Purse Left: Rs 20.45 crore
Available Slots: 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Retained Players List

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan (T), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell

Purse Left Rs 19.45 crore
Available Slots 5 (Indian – 3, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Retained Players List

Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Purse Left Rs 19.5 crore
Available Slots 7 (Indian – 4, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson (T), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee

Purse Left Rs 7.05 crore
Available Slots 11 (Indian – 8, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players List

KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

Purse Left Rs 23.35 crore
Available Slots 10 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Retained Players List

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jofra Archer, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

Purse Left Rs 20.55 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Retained Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Purse Left Rs 32.20 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Retained Players List
Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult

Purse Left Rs 13.20 crore
Available Slots 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players List

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga

Purse Left Rs 8.75 crore
Available Slots 7 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players List

Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Purse Left Rs 42.25 crore
Available Slots 13 (Indian – 9, Overseas – 4)

