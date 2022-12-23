Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Mayank Agarwal Expected to Start Bidding Wars

Read more

Star players from all across the globe like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Mayank Agarwal are expected to attract big bids in the mini-auction as almost all franchises have retained their core sides. Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the auction with the biggest purse as they have Rs 42.25 crore to spend as they will also sign a player who can lead the squad as they have already released Kane Williamson. While two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

Interestingly, each franchise is subject to a total salary cap of Rs 95 crores, 5 crores more than the previous auction. However, all ten teams have used a substantial portion of their salary cap on retentions. Teams revealed the list of retained players for the next season of IPL on November 15.

On what date will the IPL 2023 Auction be held?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23.

What is the venue of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi.

What time does the IPL 2023 Auction start?

The IPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

IPL Auction 2023: CSK Retained Players List

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali

Purse Left: Rs 20.45 crore

Available Slots: 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Retained Players List

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan (T), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell

Purse Left Rs 19.45 crore

Available Slots 5 (Indian – 3, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Retained Players List

Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Purse Left Rs 19.5 crore

Available Slots 7 (Indian – 4, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players List

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson (T), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee

Purse Left Rs 7.05 crore

Available Slots 11 (Indian – 8, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players List

KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

Purse Left Rs 23.35 crore

Available Slots 10 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Retained Players List

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jofra Archer, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

Purse Left Rs 20.55 crore

Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Retained Players List

Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Purse Left Rs 32.20 crore

Available Slots 9 (Indian – 6, Overseas – 3)

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Retained Players List

Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult

Purse Left Rs 13.20 crore

Available Slots 9 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 4)

IPL Auction 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players List

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga

Purse Left Rs 8.75 crore

Available Slots 7 (Indian – 5, Overseas – 2)

IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players List

Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen

Purse Left Rs 42.25 crore

Available Slots 13 (Indian – 9, Overseas – 4)

