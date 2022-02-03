IPL Auction: From Yuvraj Singh to KL Rahul - Most Expensive Indian Buys in History of Tournament

The dates are out as the stage is set for the IPL 2022 auctions where 590 players will be going under the hammer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL will be in its 15th season this year, and some of the biggest names in the cricketing world will be in attendance to help light up the popular tournament. The auction day has seen many breakouts, pricey acquisitions, and some of the top players going unsold in the last 14 years, and the number of players in the auction pool this season promises to be another humdinger. So, before the upcoming auction, let’s have a look at some of the costliest Indian purchases in IPL’s history.

Yuvraj Singh — ₹16 crore (Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2015 auction)

At the 2015 IPL auctions, Delhi Daredevils paid a whopping ₹16 crore for the star Indian all-rounder, making this the most expensive buy at that time. With this, Yuvraj even broke his own record from the previous year where Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for ₹14 crore.

Yuvraj Singh — ₹14 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2014 auction)

Yuvraj had already scooped the jackpot at the 2014 auction, when he was purchased for a whopping 14 crores by RCB. Given that he wasn’t in the best of shape and struggled with fitness, it came as a surprise.

Dinesh Karthik — ₹12.5 crore (Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2014 auction)

Dinesh Karthik’s unexpected signing by the Delhi Daredevils for a hefty ₹12.5 crore in 2014 yielded no results. Karthik failed to live up to the team’s expectations as well as to justify his high price tag.

Jaydev Unadkat — ₹11.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 auction)

After scoring a hattrick for the Supergiants in 2017, the left-arm bowler from Saurashtra was a desirable property in the 2018 auction. Rajasthan Royals ended up spending ₹11.5 crores to acquire the left-arm quick.

Gautam Gambhir — ₹11.04 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2011 auction)

Gambhir was purchased by the Knight Riders for a hefty sum of ₹11.4 crores after being and captaining his native side Delhi. Gambhir was then named captain of the franchise, and he went on to lead them for seven years in a row, winning two championships in 2012 and 2014

KL Rahul — ₹11 crore (Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 auction)

At the 2018 IPL auction, the Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kings XI Punjab were all interested in buying Rahul, and they participated in a bidding battle before the hammer dropped on ₹11 crore in KXIP’s favour.

Manish Pandey — ₹11 crores (Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 auction)

Manish Pandey, Rahul’s state mate, too went for the same amount of money in the same auction, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad paying ₹11 crores for the middle-order batsman.

Dinesh Karthik — ₹10.5 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2015 auction)

RCB purchased Dinesh Karthik for ₹10.5 crores at the 2015 auction, making him one of the top players. He sold for more than five times his starting price. After trading Parthiv Patel to Mumbai Indians, RCB required a wicket-keeper batsman. He could not justify his price tag yet again with a very mediocre season.

Ravindra Jadeja — ₹9.8 crores (approx) (Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2012 auction)

After a difficult couple of years which saw him getting banned for one year in the IPL, luck finally favoured the all-rounder as he entered the million-dollar club with CSK buying the star player for approx. ₹9.8 crores.

Robin Uptappa — ₹9.5 crore (approx) (Pune Warriors, IPL 2011 auction)

When Robin Uthappa was signed by Pune Warriors for an estimated ₹9.5 crore in 2011, he became the league’s second most expensive cricketer at the time.

